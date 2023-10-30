Watch: Paul McCartney Signs an Australian Fan’s Piano During His Current Tour

During his current tour of Australia, Paul McCartney made one lucky fan’s dream come true when he signed his piano for him.

The circumstances of how The Beatles legend came to autograph the instrument are unclear, but a video posted on McCartney’s social media sites first shows a photo of the man, whose name is Pete, holding a sign that reads “Paul Please Sign My Piano,” and apparently standing in a parking lot next to his piano, which sits on a small trailer hitched to the back of his car.

As the video proceeds, McCartney is shown holding a marker and standing next to Pete in front of the piano.

“All right, here we are signing Pete’s piano,” the rock legend says. “Pete’s from Adelaide. So am I.”

He then signs the piano above the keyboard, “To Pete, Cheers, Paul McCartney,” and quips to Pete, “You’ll have to look at that every time you play.”

“That won’t be bad,” Pete responds, and thanks Sir Paul, who then plays a little bit of The Beatles classic “Lady Madonna” on the instrument.

Accompanying the video, which was posted on Sunday, October 29, is a message that reads, “Who knew Pete would hit the right keys with Paul? 🎹 Taking a moment out of his #PaulMcCartneyGotBack tour Paul signs a dedicated fan’s piano in Adelaide.”

The Australian leg of McCartney’s 2023 Got Back Tour kicked off in Adelaide on October 18, and is scheduled to run through a concert this Saturday, November 4, in Gold Coast. His next show, and the next-to-last of the outing, will take place on Wednesday, November 1, in Brisbane.

After wrapping up his Down Under trek, McCartney will head to Mexico City for shows on November 14 and 16, and then will wind down the year with eight concerts in Brazil that are mapped out from a November 30 performance in Brasilia through a December 16 show in Rio de Janeiro. Tickets can be found on StubHub.

Meanwhile, as previously reported, a newly created Beatles song called “Now and Then” which features musical contributions from and was co-produced by McCartney, will get its world premiere this Thursday, November 2, at 10 a.m. ET. The track was built around a demo made by John Lennon in the late 1970s and also includes tracks that McCartney, Ringo Starr, and the late George Harrison recorded in the 1990s, as well as recent contributions from McCartney and Starr.

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images