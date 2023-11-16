Watch: Paul McCartney Performs the Beatles Classic “Hey Jude” in Mexico City

Paul McCartney brought his Got Back Tour to Foro Sol stadium in Mexico City on Tuesday, November 14, marking the first time he’s played in Mexico in six years. As usual, the rock legend delivered a show packed with solo hits and Beatles classics, and among the latter was an inspired rendition of the chart-topping 1968 Fab Four anthem “Hey Jude.”

You can check out fan-shot footage of McCartney’s full performance of “Hey Jude” on YouTube. As seen in the clip, as McCartney prepares to sit down at his piano to play the song, the crowd is cheering wildly, prompting him to quip, “That’s too loud, much too loud.” Later on in the song, he leads the crowd in a sing-along of the “na, na, na, na-na na-na” section, first getting the ladies to sing, then the men.

After the show, McCartney posted a few photos from the event on his social media sites, along with a note that reads, “Los Mexicanos son los mejores!,” which means “Mexicans are the best!”

Meanwhile, the Foro Sol official Instagram posted a few short video clips from the concert that capture McCartney and his band performing “Hey Jude,” “Something,” and “Can’t Buy Me Love.”

The November 14 concert was the first of two shows McCartney has scheduled at Foro Sol, with the second slated to take place tonight, November 16. McCartney then will wrap his 2023 tour itinerary with a series of eight concerts in Brazil, running from November 30 to December 16.

“Hey Jude,” is one of many Beatles classics featured on the recently reissued and expanded edition of the band’s 1967-1970 compilation, also known as “The Blue Album.” According to figures compiled by the U.K.’s Official Charts Company earlier this week, the updated anthology is on track to debut at No. 1 on the country’s album chart, while the reissue of the Fab Four’s similarly expanded 1962-1966 companion compilation, aka “The Red Album,” is on pace to land at No. 2.

The original 1962-1966 and 1967-1970 compilations, which were released in 1973, peaked at No. 3 and No. 2, respectively, on the U.K. album chart.

In addition, a box set featuring the expanded versions of both compilations looks like it’s headed for No. 9 on the U.K. albums tally, according to Official Charts Company.

If “The Blue Album” does hit No. 1, it will mark The Beatles’ 16th album to reach the pinnacle of the U.K. chart. The 1967-1970 reissue also includes the newly created Beatles track “Now and Then,” which currently sits at No. 1 on the U.K. singles chart.

The next edition of the U.K.’s Official Albums Chart will be unveiled on Friday, November 17.

