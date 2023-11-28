Paul McCartney to Hold Intimate Club Show Tonight to Kick Off ‘Got Back’ Tour

Paul McCartney will wind down his 2023 tour plans with a series of concerts in Brazil that gets underway this week. The trek was set to kick off this Thursday, November 30, at Arena BRB Mané Garrincha in the country’s capital, Brasilia. However, the Beatles legend has since announced that he will celebrate the start of the tour with an intimate club show in the city tonight, November 28, at the Clube do Choro venue.

According to a post on McCartney’s social media pages, tickets to the show were “extremely limited,” and, not surprisingly, the event is already sold out.

Not including the club show, the Brazilian leg of McCartney’s 2023 Got Back Tour will feature a total of eight concerts. After the November 30 performance in Brasilia, the trek will stop in Belo Horizonte on December 3 and 4; Sao Paolo on December 7, 9, and 10; Curitiba on December 13; and Rio de Janeiro on December 16.

This marks the first time McCartney has performed in Brazil since his Freshen Up Tour visited the South American country in March 2019.

So far, the 2023 Got Back Tour has featured seven concerts in Australia, in October and early November, and a two-show stand in Mexico City on November 14 and 16.

McCartney recently posted a video recap of his Australian tour leg on his socials. The clip features a montage of footage from the various stops on the trek, and McCartney is heard reflecting on the outing at the beginning of the presentation.

“We had a great time, actually. We’ve loved it,” he says. “We had just enough rehearsal time to feel like we could play well. A lovely time. The audiences were really fantastic, and we love you, Australia!”

The clip also boasts snippets of McCartney and his band performing “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Getting Better,” “Come On to Me,” “Jet,” “She Came In Through the Bathroom Window,” and “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da.” There’s also a scene capturing McCartney and his bandmates having fun singing a bit of “Hey Jude” backstage.

Check out McCartney’s full upcoming schedule at PaulMcCartney.com.

