Watch: Pink Performs “Please Don’t Leave Me” with Kelly Clarkson

As P!nk gears up to release her newest album, Trustfall, on February 17, the “Just Give Me a Reason” singer stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk all about the upcoming album. In addition to talking about the album, P!nk ran through a few of her hits and enlisted the help of Clarkson for the performances.

One song the dynamic duo tackled was “Please Don’t Leave Me,” co-written by P!nk and Max Martin and featured on her fifth studio album, Funhouse.

“This song is a little different for me, outside my wheelhouse, because I’m not telling him to leave or go away, I’m asking him to say,” P!nk said, “And that album, Funhouse, was like my divorce record. But I was very humbled—‘I Don’t Believe You’ was another one. I was very humbled by being the person that was left and knowing it wasn’t going to work but kind of knowing that our story wasn’t finished. And it was a very humbling quiet pain, as opposed to me raging and burning and setting shit on fire. So ‘Please Don’t Leave Me’ is, sort of I guess, my most humble love song. Which I didn’t think I was capable of.”

The two vocal powerhouses take on a few verses of the song, singing, I can be so mean when I wanna be / I am capable of really anything / I can cut you into pieces / when my heart is broken / da da da da da / please don’t leave me / da da da da da / please don’t leave me / I always say how I don’t need you but it’s always going to come right back to this / please don’t leave me.

Following the performance, the two ladies received a standing ovation from the audience and continued to talk about Pink’s upcoming tour.

“You’re insane,” Clarkson says to P!nk.

“That’s true. That’s probably very true,” P!nk joked.

“I mean that in the best sense of that word. I left (Pink’s show) half inspired and half wanting to quit,” replied Clarkson.

P!nk will hit the road with Brandi Carlile and Pat Benatar, as well as knock out a few dates with Gwen Stefani, The Script, GAYLE, and KidCutUp.

Trustfall drops on February 17. P!nk will embark on the Summer Carnival Stadium Tour beginning on July 24 in Toronto, Canada, and concluding on October 9 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Watch Pink and Kelly take on “Please Don’t Leave Me.”

Jul. 24 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

Jul. 26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ball Park

Jul. 31 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

Aug. 3 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

Aug. 5 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

Aug. 7 – Washington DC @ Nationals Park

Aug. 10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

Aug. 12 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

Aug. 14 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field

Aug. 16 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

Aug. 19 – Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME

Aug. 21 – Omaha, NE @ Charles Schwab Field

Sept. 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

Sept. 22 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park

Sept. 25 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

Sept. 27 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

Sept. 29 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

Oct. 3 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium

Oct. 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

Oct. 7 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

Oct. 9 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/AMA2017/FilmMagic for dcp