Kelly Clarkson Covers Adele, Prince, and Chris Stapleton in Latest ‘Kellyoke’

Those who follow Kelly Clarkson and her popular daytime television talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, know that the singer at times offers some deep cuts and at other times offers hits.

This week, which also included Clarkson hosting the NFL Honors Ceremony outside of her show, she covered a slew of hits from several artists, combined with big-name musical guests who serenaded the star.

On Monday (February 6), Clarkson went into her bag for a rendition of the emotive song, “breathe again,” by Joy Oladokun. It’s a sweet song, one you can play as you muse, staring out your windows into the midnight hours. Check that offering from Clarkson, backed by piano, below.

As the week progressed, Clarkson got into the hits.

On Tuesday, the artist and show host brought out a rendition of “Set Fire To The Rain” by the star of stars, Adele, known for her powerful ballads. Clarkson did the sound and Adele proud. Check out the giant, swelling tune below from the Grammy Award-winning Clarkson. Come for the cover, stay for the torrential chorus.

On Wednesday, Clarkson continued her momentum on the show with a cover of the iconic rock song, “Here I Go Again,” by Whitesnake. It’s another song where the chorus pops off the page. Check it out below.

Not to be outdone by those early week songs, on Thursday, Clarkson busted out another powerful track by a big-name songwriter. Yes, Clarkson covered, “1999,” by the Purple One himself, Prince. The singer has a knack for energetic tunes and seemed as comfortable as ever with the ’80s party hit.

On Friday, Clarkson took on the famed country song “Tennessee Whiskey,” which has been recently made famous by the quintessential country singer, Chris Stapleton. The song was originally written by Dean Dillon and Linda Hargrove. Check it out below.

Finally, a special moment for Clarkson fans occurred earlier this week, when singer Michael Bolton stopped by. Bolton and Clarkson dove into an impromptu duet of the song “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You.” Bolton also sang his own personalized Valentine’s Day Card for Clarkson, which you can also check out.

