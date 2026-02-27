Ozzy Osbourne To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 2026 Brit Awards, Curated by Sharon Osbourne

On Saturday, the BRIT Awards will look to celebrate artists in categories like British Song of the Year, British Pop Act, British Album of the Year, and numerous others. But while the celebration will include memorable moments and a few surprises, the end of the night will offer a special tribute to the Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne. Wanting to honor the amazing legacy of Ozzy, the BRIT Awards announced that he will also receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Videos by American Songwriter

When trying to pick a person to win the Lifetime Achievement Award, it’s easy to see why Ozzy was selected. Aside from his stint with Black Sabbath, the singer went on to produce a successful solo career. And moving past the studio, any fan of Ozzy remembers the hit MTV show The Osbournes.

Nothing short of an icon, the special tribute will take place at the end of the awards. It will feature Adam Wakeman, Robert Trujillo, Tommy Clufetos, and Zakk Wylde. Helmed by Robbie Williams, the group will perform a special version of “No More Tears.”

[RELATED: Ozzy Osbourne Was Warned of His Death Weeks Before He Passed, Sharon Osbourne Says]

Ozzy Osbourne “Reshaped The Sound And Spirit Of Rock”

Discussing the decision to grant Ozzy the award, Stacey Tang said, “Ozzy Osbourne has been a mighty force in modern music. Possessing an unmistakable voice and unique presence, he reshaped the sound and spirit of rock, inspiring generations of artists who followed.”

Both the Chair of the BRIT Awards Committee and the Co-President of RCA Records, Tang highlighted what it took to win the award. “This Lifetime Achievement Award recognises a remarkable legacy built on originality and enduring influence, that continues to connect with fans worldwide.”

When reading the description, the only surprise was how Ozzy didn’t win the award years ago. But no matter the timing, the BRIT Awards put the final touches on an evening featuring performances by Harry Styles, Mark Ronson, Alex Warren, Wolf Alice, and several others.

For fans who have followed Ozzy’s wild and unforgettable journey, the Lifetime Achievement Award feels long overdue. Hosted by Jack Whitehall, don’t miss the 2026 BRIT Awards, taking place on Saturday, February 28, 2026, starting at 8:15 PM GMT live from Co-op Live in Manchester.

(Photo by Ross Marino/Getty Images)