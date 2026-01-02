Watch Ronnie Wood Ring in the New Year With Special Performances of a Faces Classic and Two New Tracks

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood helped Jool Holland close out 2025 and ring in 2026 with some cool performances on the latest edition of the former Squeeze keyboardist’s year-end BBC special, Jools’ Annual Hootenanny.

Wood performed three songs that appeared on his recently released career-spanning compilation, Fearless: Anthology 1965-2025. The album features songs by various bands and artists Ronnie has worked with over the years, as well as from his solo catalog.

Among the tunes Wood played was the 1973 Faces classic “Ooh La La.” The song, which featured lead vocals by Ronnie and which he co-wrote with Faces bassist Ronnie Lane, was released as a single in the U.S. but failed to chart. Faces frontman Rod Stewart later recorded a solo version of “Ooh La La” that was a U.K. and U.S. hit in 1998.

For Wood’s performance on the Hootenanny special, he was accompanied by Holland and Jools’ Rhythm & Blues Orchestra. Ronnie strummed and picked at an acoustic guitar throughout the catchy tune, which had the audience singing and clapping along.

About Wood’s Other Two Performances on the Hootenanny Special

The other two songs Wood performed on the Hootenanny special were versions of two of the four new tracks featured on the Fearless compilation.

Early in the program, Ronnie performed his new original song “Mother of Pearl” with some vocal help from powerhouse Irish singer Imelda May. May also appeared on the studio version of the soulful rock tune.

The third and final song Wood played on the special was a cover of “You’re So Fine,” a 1956 R&B tune originally recorded by The Falcons. Once again, May hit the stage to share vocals with Ronnie, as she did on the studio version featured on Fearless.

Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra accompanied Wood and May on “Mother of Pearl” and “You’re So Fine.”

Wood also was briefly interviewed by Holland. Jools noted at the beginning of the brief chat that Ronnie thought he wouldn’t be available to play the show because The Rolling Stones might have had plans in New York City at the time of the taping.

“What an honor to play live,” Ronnie commented about performing on the special. “I just want to play all the time, or paint!”

Wood also talked about his Fearless compilation. He noted that the collection spans 60 years, from his early band The Birds in the mid-1960s to his new bonus tracks, including a collaboration with Chrissie Hynde.

“So it’s gone through Rod Stewart, Faces, The Stones, and my solo stuff,” he added. “I’m very proud of that.” Ronnie then quipped, “My records escaped, they were never released. So now they’re seeing the light of day.”

More About Jools’ Annual Hootenanny

Jools’ Annual Hootenanny is an end-of-the-year special edition of Holland’s long-running BBC performance series Later… with Jools Holland. The showed has aired every year in the U.K. since 1994.

This year’s special also included performances by Jessie J, Lulu, The Kooks, Olivia Dean, M People frontwoman Heather Smalls, Ruby Turner, and Craig David.

For the finale, all the guest performers joined Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra on stage for a rendition of the 1949 tune “Enjoy Yourself (It’s Later Than You Think).” The song was popularized that same year by Guy Lombardo and His Royal Canadians. Holland has used the song to close out the Hootenanny special numerous times over the years.

(Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)