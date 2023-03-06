Watch: Smashing Pumpkins Cover Joy Division’s “No Love Lost” With Peter Hook

Smashing Pumpkins headlined their own The World Is a Vampire festival in Mexico City over the weekend. Since the fest’s billing also featured Peter Hook and the Light (which shares its bassist with Smashing Pumpkins, Jack Bates – Hook’s son), it only made sense that the bands would team up for a performance.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

Hook joined Billy Corgan and co. for a rendition of Joy Division’s “No Love Lost.” The cover rounded out the band’s headlining set. Hook and Smashing Pumpkins previously collaborated in 2021 when Hook, Bates, and guitarist Jeff Schroeder re-recorded Joy Division’s “Ceremony.”

“No Love Lost” first appeared on Joy Division’s debut EP, An Ideal for Living. It later appeared on the band’s compilation record, Substance.

“Can I just say one thing?” Hook said before the performance got underway. “As one father to another, thank you for looking after my son. My beautiful son.”

Hook then began to roll out a deep bass line for the sprawling instrumental before launching into the opening line So long sitting here, didn’t hear the warning / Waiting for the tape to run. Check out the performance, below.

In addition to their appearance at The World Is a Vampire festival, Smashing Pumpkins are also slated to embark on an Australian tour this April. The run will see the band play 10 dates around the country, wrapping things up on April 30. Check out the dates, HERE.

The band’s latest release was a three-part LP titled ATUM. Act’s 1 and 2 have already been released while the third and final act will be shared on April 21, alongside a special edition boxset of the entire work.

Corgan has also released a new podcast series co-produced by iHeartRadio titled, Thirty-Three with William Patrick Corgan. The frontman provides a deep dive into the Smashing Pumpkins world with a “keen focus on the inspiration behind the singer’s most iconic work and his newest, a three-act rock opera album” (per Apple Podcasts).

Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images