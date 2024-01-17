The Smashing Pumpkins Provide Update on Search for New Guitarist After Receiving 10,000 Applications

The Smashing Pumpkins are closing in on their replacement guitarist, slowly but surely. The band revealed they’ve received more than 10,000 applications for the job.

Taking to X, the band opened up about sifting through all the applications. They plan to review each and every application for the gig. They’ve recruited a few extra hands to help them sift through the applicants.

The post read, “Currently, there are 8 people working full-time to review each and every one.”

The band previously messaged that it was opening up the position for anyone. So it’s truly a talent search for who will end up with the band. Longtime guitarist Jeff Schroeder announced he was leaving the band last year, taking to social media to deliver the news.

The Smashing Pumpkins Loses Longtime Guitarist

Schroeder wrote, “It’s easy to say now that when I joined The Smashing Pumpkins in 2007 I had no idea what I was getting into. The opportunity seemed to have come out of nowhere. I was at UCLA working on my doctorate in comparative literature when a close friend messaged me and said The Smashing Pumpkins were looking for a guitar player.”

“Being a huge fan of the band, the audition was something I threw myself into,” Schroeder said, continuing that it ended up being one of the best decisions that he’s ever made.

He continued, “Although it was a very difficult decision to make, I’ve decided to leave the band to make some space to explore a slightly different path. I want to thank Billy, Jimmy, James, and Jack for being both wonderful bandmates and even better friends. I will absolutely miss sharing the stage with you. I wish the band all the success in the future. I will be watching and listening.”

Speaking with Guitar World in 2018, singer Billy Corgan said that Schroeder has earned the opportunity to do whatever he wants, detailing how crucial he has been to the band.

“Look, Jeff has put 12 years into the band, and that’s a very serious commitment. He’s dedicated his life to the band, and I feel he’s earned this,” he said. “Not only is he a great musician, but he’s also very responsible for a lot that goes on behind the scenes. I really didn’t see any way this could work without him.”

The Smashing Pumpkins will press on with their new guitarist, whoever it may be.

