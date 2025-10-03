Watch the Detroit Tigers Sing a 1980s Hank Williams Jr. Classic in Celebration of Playoff Win

The last time the Detroit Tigers won the World Series was back in 1984 when they defeated the San Diego Padres. And since that moment, the professional MLB team has been looking to make its way back. Sadly, time and time again, the team watched as that chance faded away. But now, with the postseason underway, the Tigers found themselves one step closer when they advanced through the Wild Card round. Thrilled over the team’s success, the players decided to get a little country when performing Hank Williams Jr.’s “Dinosaur.”

In the Wild Card round, the Tigers faced off against the Cleveland Guardians. Although winning the first game of the series (best of 3), the Guardians rallied back to tie. Having to go into game 3, both teams felt the pressure. But in the end, the Tigers clinched the series 6-3. With the ALDS in front of them, the Tigers didn’t care about the upcoming games as they enjoyed the moment.

The Tigers sang along together as they celebrated their playoff series win over the Guardians.



Their song of choice? 'Dinosaur' by Hank Williams Jr. pic.twitter.com/vp0DyRReYo — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 3, 2025

Thankfully, that moment was captured and shared online. While dousing the area in beer, the team performed “Dinosaur.” Although an unusual pick for a celebration, it appeared they absolutely loved Williams Jr. Most in the room knew every lyric, which included, “We don’t all get into Donna Summer /Do you happen to know any ol’ Hank Williams songs?/ ‘Cause you see I’m a dinosaur/ I should have died out a long time before…”

yesterday was a movie pic.twitter.com/gp2cWEZsFz — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) October 3, 2025

What Fans Had To Say About Hank Williams Jr.

As for fans of Williams Jr. and the Tigers, they also loved the moment, commenting:

“Best thing ever.”

“Love these boys.”

“Great song by Hank. Glad it’s coming back and hopefully it’s the bond they needed.”

For some, they found the song choice somewhat unusual. “Well this certainly gets my vote for the ‘Most Unexpected Team Sing a Long After A Playoff Clinching Win” award….”

scenes from the clubhouse 🎥 pic.twitter.com/iIoWF3n3ez — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) October 3, 2025

Moving ahead, the Tigers will prepare to travel to T-Mobile Park in Washington to hopefully keep their dream of a World Series alive. But standing in their way – the Seattle Mariners. With their spirits high and momentum on their side, the Tigers hope their postgame harmony carries over to the field as they chase their first World Series title in four decades.

