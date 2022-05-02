Watch The Judds’ Final Performance

On April 30, the world lost one of country music’s most influential women. Naomi Judd passed away near Nashville, Tennessee, “to the disease of mental illness” as stated by her daughters Wynonna and Ashley.

During her life, Naomi was one half of the renowned mother-daughter musical duo The Judds with Wynonna. The two built their career from 1983 to 1991 and then continued to perform together sporadically after the early ’90s. The Judds released several studio albums and went on to win five Grammy Awards for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal in addition to nine Country Music Association awards.

And at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, Naomi gave her last performance.

The country songstress sang “Love Can Build a Bridge” with Wynonna on the outdoor stage right in front of Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. The Judds were inducted into that very same institution just a day after Naomi’s death.

Naomi wrote “Love Can Build a Bridge” for her fans and family as a type of farewell in 1990 after her diagnosis with Hepatitis C. The song became a top hit for the Judds. Watch below as Naomi and Wynonna perform “Love Can Build A Bridge” together for the last time, below.

Support for Naomi’s family has been pouring in ever since her death was announced. Other singers, like Brandi Carlile, have been posting their tributes to the singer.

“Having a bittersweet Sunday afternoon at home with my daughters today and praying for @wynonnajudd and @ashley_judd We know they woke up to a world without their mom today,” Carlile wrote on an Instagram post. “We want them to know that they’re so loved and that they’ve given a language to not just mothers and daughters everywhere but that every family can learn something about love from @thejuddsofficial.” Watch Carlile’s honorary performance below.

Read more statements of support for Naomi and her loved ones below.

Travis Tritt:

“This is heartbreaking news! Naomi Judd was one of the sweetest people I’ve ever known. I had the honor of working with her in moves and numerous musical events. My deepest heartfelt condolences go out to her family.”

This is heartbreaking news! Naomi Judd was one of the sweetest people I’ve ever known. I had the honor of working with her in movies and numerous musical events. My deepest heartfelt condolences go out to her family. https://t.co/ONRL9Q29om — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) April 30, 2022

Trisha Yearwood:



“I am deeply saddened by the loss of Naomi Judd. My heart goes out to her family during this extremely difficult time. Country music will never be the same. Love one another.”

I am deeply saddened by the loss of Naomi Judd. My heart goes out to her family during this extremely difficult time. Country music will never be the same. Love one another. ❤️ — Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) April 30, 2022

Loretta Lynn:

“I’m just heartbroken over the loss of @TheNaomiJudd. My fellow Kentucky girl, my friend, and an amazing singer. There are no words. Please pray for Wynonna, Ashley, Larry and grandchildren. Heartbroken. Sending all my love.”

I’m just heartbroken over the loss of @TheNaomiJudd. My fellow Kentucky girl, my friend, and an amazing singer. There are no words. Please pray for Wynonna, Ashley, Larry, and grandchildren. Heartbroken. Sending all my love. pic.twitter.com/92FiYQg7bS — Loretta Lynn (@LorettaLynn) May 1, 2022

Photo courtesy of CMT