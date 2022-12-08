Watch the New Animated Video For The Beatles’ “Here, There and Everywhere”

A new music video for The Beatles’ “Here, There and Everywhere” has been released to coincide with the reissue of their 1966 album, Revolver. The video, made by Trunk Animation and directed by Rok Predin, sees the Fab Four travel the world in their heyday.

In a statement about the video, Trunk Animation’s Richard Barnett said, “Follow the band on tour, as they face an ever-changing backdrop of cities, hotels, roads, and gigs, with only each other to rely on. A magical dancer appears to each of them, representing inspiration and creative freedom.” Check out the video, below.

Giles Martin, son of original producer George Martin, oversaw the remix of the album. He recently said of the song, “The thing about this song is it can be overlooked—it feels like it’s always been here, like a standard. It was also my dad’s favorite song of Paul’s and is one of Paul’s favorite songs of his own. Paul talks about an old song [‘Anything Goes’ by Cole Porter] as an influence for this one.”

The video follows those for other Revolver tracks, “Taxman” and “I’m Only Sleeping.” The remixed and expanded version of the album was released back in November. The “super deluxe” version of the reissue included 28 early takes from the recording sessions and three home demos.

In a review of the Revolver reissue, American Songwriter wrote, “There’s a wealth of revelations here. It’s fascinating to follow the evolution of the extreme experimentation that resulted in such songs as ‘Tomorrow Never Knows,’ ‘Love You To,’ ‘She Said She Said,’ and ‘Rain.'”

The review continued, “While many of the ideas appeared to arrive practically fully formed, hearing the nuances in the arrangements — Ringo’s drumming is especially impressive, affirming the fact that though often underrated, he is one of the most imaginative drummers in rock — as well as the way the individual voices find a fit, it makes for a new and fascinating adventure.” Read the full review, HERE.

Photo by Jeff Hochberg/Getty Images