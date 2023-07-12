2023 Emmy Award Music Nominees Revealed

The nominations for the 75th Emmy Award were revealed by Emmy-nominated actress and comedian Yvette Nicole Brown and Frank Scherma, chair of the Television Academy, during a live virtual ceremony on July 12.

The Voice picked up a nomination for Best Outstanding Reality/Competitions Series, while Daniel Radliff picked up a nomination for Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his portrayal as Weird “Al” Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, while Yankovic picked up an Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics nod for his song Now You Know,” which was also featured in the biopic.

Ed Sheeran also picked up a nomination for Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics for his co-write on the song “A Beautiful Game,” featured on Ted Lasso, and Danny Elfman picked up two nominations, including Outstanding Music Composition For A Series for his work on the Adams Family-inspired series Wednesday.

“It’s been another transformational year in this platinum age of television that has delivered a diverse range of extraordinary programming,” said Scherma in a statement. “We are delighted to have Yvette help us celebrate our 75th anniversary as we honor the exceptional shows, innovators, storytellers, and talent whose work has entertained and connected us this season.”

Nominees were revealed within the four main categories, including Comedy, Drama, Movie/Mini, and Reality/Variety.

Despite the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike and potential SAG-AFTRA strike and how it may impact the awards show, the 2023 Emmy Awards are set to broadcast live Monday (Sept. 18) on Fox.

Check out the nominees in all the music-related categories below:

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Andor / Nicholas Britell, Composer

The Last Of Us / Gustavo Santaolalla, Composer

Succession / Nicholas Britell, Composer

Wednesday / Danny Elfman, Composer / Chris Bacon, Composer

The White Lotus / Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Composer

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Hocus Pocus / John Debney, Composer

Ms. Marvel / Laura Karpman, Composer

Prey / Sarah Schachner, Composer

A Small Light / Ariel Marx, Composer

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story / Leo Birenberg, Composer / Zach Robinson, Composer

Outstanding Music Direction

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna

Library Of Congress Gershwin Prize For Popular Song: Joni Mitchell

The Oscars

2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

Saturday Night Live with Host Austin Butler

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

Ginny & Georgia / Song: “Marriage Is A Dungeon” by Lili Haydn and Ben Bromfield

The L Word: Generation / Song: “All About Me” by Heather McIntosh, Taura Stinson, and Allyson Newman

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel / Song: “Your Personal Trash Man Can” by Curtis Moore and Thomas Mizer

Ted Lasso / Song: “Fought & Lost” by Tom Howe, Jamie Hartman, and Sam Ryder

Ted Lasso / Song: “A Beautiful Game” by Ed Sheeran, Foy Vance, and Max Martin

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story / Song: “Now You Know” by Al Yankovic

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Andor

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power

Ms. Marvel

Wednesday

