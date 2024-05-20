How to Vote for the ‘American Idol’ Grand Finale: Crown Your Season 22 Winner

We’re down to the final American Idol Season 22 contestants and here is how viewers can vote for their favorite artist during tonight’s big finale.

Viewers have three ways to vote for their favorite Idol contestant. They can vote on their phone by downloading the American Idol mobile app from either the Apple or Google Play Store. The viewers must create an account to make a selection through the Go to Vote Now section. They can then find their favorite singer and assign them the number of votes the viewers want to cast.

Viewers can also vote on the ABC American Idol website by creating an account by using their email addresses they can then vote up to 10 times for each of the top 3.

Finally, viewers can simply vote by texting their choice of contestant’s number to “21523.”

Abi Carter: text 8 to 21523

Will Moseley: text 11 to 21523

Abi Carter and Will Moseley were voted as American Idol Season 22’s Top 2. They will be performing their original singles for their final performances.

Carter will be performing “This Isn’t Over,” which was co-written by her and Samuel Michael Shrieve. Carter shared in a statement that the song has great meaning to her. “It’s about finally being able to fight for the kid in me that couldn’t.”

Moseley will be performing “Good Book Bad.” It was written by Jordan Walker, Lalo Guzman, and Thomas Archer.

“From the first time I heard a demo of the song I knew the guys that wrote it had something very special,” Moseley explained. “And I was honored to be a part of it. It’s a song that takes you through bad decisions, unexpected blessings, and the trials of life while always reminding you where the answers are found.”

