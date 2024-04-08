Exclusive: Benjamin Tod Shares His Feelings on Lost Dog Street Band’s Upcoming Grand Ole Opry Debut

Benjamin Tod and his wife Ashley Mae formed Lost Dog Street Band in 2010. The next year, they released their first album Sick Pup. Since then, they’ve released a total of seven full-length albums and will drop their eight later this month. Now, after nearly fifteen years of touring and recording, the band will make its Grand Ole Opry debut on May 14.

Videos by American Songwriter

Tod took to social media to announce Lost Dog Street Band’s Opry debut yesterday (April 7). In the video, he delivers some sound advice and makes the announcement with wry humor. In the post’s caption, he’s a little more straightforward.

[RELATED: Benjamin Tod Calls Lost Dog Street Band’s New Single “Survived” the Best Song He’s Ever Written [Exclusive]]

“I grew up in the shadow of the Opry in Nashville and it’s hard to explain the emotions this gives me,” he wrote. “I also know I’ve referred plenty to the Opry in songwriting and generally over the years reluctantly. I am honored to step on that stage at this point in my life,” he added. “We’re part of the new generation of heirs.”

Last month, Tod sat down with American Songwriter to discuss the upcoming Lost Dog Street Band album, Survived. During the interview, he shared his feelings about the band’s Grand Ole Opry debut.

Benjamin Tod Discusses Lost Dog Street Band’s Opry Debut

Ahead of the new album, Tod had an epiphany of sorts. He produced all of Lost Dog Street Band’s previous albums and fought against any outside input. Now, he’s more open to collaboration. That newly-found spirit of collaboration led him to accept an offer to play the Grand Ole Opry.

[RELATED: Exclusive: Lost Dog Street Band’s Benjamin Tod Breaks Down the Band’s New Single “If You Leave Me Now”]

“I was on the fence for years about it,” Tod said of playing the Grand Ole Opry. “I had it in my craw for years. Like, if Hank Jr. won’t do it, why the hell would I? If they wanted to ban Hank Sr. for the last forty years up until they reinstated him a few years ago, then why am I gonna do it? I’d rather play the Ryman anyway, blah blah blah. But, it’s close to my heart,” he added.

“I grew up in Nashville. I remember when it was a theme park there. The Opry Mills Mall, where that space used to be used to be a big theme park with roller coasters and regular events,” he recalled. About the Opry, he added, “It’s close to my heart and I think it will be special.”

In the post, he said, “I never got big enough to ride The Hangman roller coaster in that park, but I did get big enough to accept an invitation to one of the most important stages in country music history.”

Featured Image by Starla Groves