Watch: The Rolling Stones Play “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” With Ukrainian Choir

The Rolling Stones sang an ode to Ukraine amid their ongoing war with Russa with a special performance of “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.” Near the end of their Friday night (July 15) concert in Vienna, Austria the legendary rock outfit showed solidarity with the embattled nation by inviting a boys and girls choir to join them for the number.

The Dzvinochok boys choir and Vognyk girls choir traveled from Ukraine’s capital Kyiv to join in on the 1969 Stones’ classic. As they shuffled out onto the stage, Mick Jagger noted “they came a long way to be here tonight. They drove all the way.”

Choirmaster Ruben Tolmachov added, “This is a very special night for the two choirs and a chance of a lifetime not to be missed. I’m so glad we made it here to Vienna, a night to remember for all of us.”

Though the Stones usually play the song early on in their set, they saved it for the first encore of the Vienna show to make the collaboration all the more special. As the choir began to sing the iconic opening lines, they swapped the original lyrics for their Ukrainian counterparts before lulling back into English.

As the song’s breakdown came along, the choir began clapping to the beat, bringing the audience in to join them for the refrain, you can’t always get what you want. Watch the triumphant performance below.

The choir’s appearance was just the latest Stones’ surprise amid their ongoing Sixty Tour which celebrates their 60-year milestone as a band. Other highlights from the Vienna show included a cover of Bob Dylan’s “Like a Rolling Stone” and their 1966 classic “Out of Time,” which had never been played live prior to this tour.

The European run will continue on July 19 at Groupama Stadium in Lyon, France before wrapping up on August 3 in Berlin, Germany. No other legs have been announced as of yet.

Fans can join in on the 60th-anniversary celebration with the impending four-part docuseries, My Life as a Rolling Stone. Each of the four episodes will focus on a different member of the group and features exclusive interviews with Mick Jagger, Kieth Richards, and Ronnie Wood.

Photo: Mark Seliger / Courtesy of EPIX / Press Release