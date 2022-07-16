Garth Brooks Reveals Work on New Live Album During Concert

Garth Brooks surprised fans at his July 15 concert at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina when he shared the news that he was working on a new live album.

The forthcoming release is one Brooks said will honor those who influenced his career. Throughout his 30-song set, there were a number of covers, including James Taylor’s “Shower the People” and Carolina on my Mind,” Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love,” “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You)” by Marvin Gaye, Billy Joel’s “Shameless,” and more.

Brooks’ first live record, Double Live, which was recorded during his 1996-1998 World Tour is the No. 1 selling live album in history with 21 million albums sold. His second Triple Live, released in 2018, offered listeners a digital download to adjust the speaker or headphone settings as if they were on the stage for a limited time. The album was also released as part of Brooks’ Live Anthology later that year and as a vinyl debut in the Legacy collection, released in 2019. In 2020, Triple Live Deluxe was also released with six collectible covers.

The North American leg of Brooks’ Stadium Tour wraps up in Houston on Aug. 6 and will conclude with five sold-out shows at Croke Park (Sept. 9, 10, 11, 16, and 17) in Dublin in September. The Ireland shows mark the first time the country singer is performing in the Irish capital in 25 years and will be filmed for a Netflix series.

“You can’t come to Ireland without bringing every piece of camera film capturing any devices, audio, is because it’s the place on the planet to play,” said Brooks. “It’s like heaven for players, so we brought everything we can to capture this.”

The artist also recently revealed that The Anthology II: The Next Five Years will likely release by November 2022. The forthcoming project follows the 2017 release of Garth Brooks The Anthology Part 1: The First Five Years, which covers Brooks’ career from 1989 through 1993, and The Anthology Part III: Live, released in 2018.

The set includes six CDs with previously unreleased songs, including a cover of Bob Dylan’s “To Make You Feel My Love”—off Dylan’s 1997 album Time Out of Mind—recorded as a duet with wife Trisha Yearwood. “We got the green light,” said Brooks. “We’re ready. This thing is almost 300 pages with almost 280 something photographs in it, which is crazy.”

The book features interviews with Dylan and Keith Urban, who played on Brooks’ 1998 debut live album Double Live.

“I didn’t know Bob did interviews anymore, but he was sweet enough to do an interview for the anthology,” added Brooks. “And Keith Urban did an interview for it because it was through Keith that one of the greatest things in ‘Double Live’ happened.”

