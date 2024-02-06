Watch Toby Keith Belt “Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue” in the Backseat of an Uber

When Toby Keith passed away last night (February 5), he left behind a deep catalog of great songs. Tracks like “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” “Tired,” and “Don’t Let the Old Man In” sit at the top of the list for many fans. Those who are of an age to remember the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, include “Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue (The Angry American)” on that list. In a video posted last summer, Keith belts the song in an Uber.

In July of 2023, Keith shared a video of him singing his controversial hit in an Uber. The car’s back seat was outfitted with a fully functioning karaoke setup. In the post’s caption, the country star wrote, “This is what happens when my Uber has a karaoke machine.” Watch the clip below to see the Oklahoma native having a ball.

This is what happens when my Uber has a karaoke machine…-T pic.twitter.com/EC4RkVawwu — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) July 14, 2023

Toby Keith Never Intended to Release “Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue”

According to Songfacts, Keith drew inspiration for the song from two places—the September 11 attacks and his father’s passing. His father died in early 2011. He was a veteran as well as a patriot. When Keith wrote the song, he was thinking about what his father’s reaction to 9/11 would have been.

Keith wrote the song alone in about 20 minutes the week after the terrorist attacks. Originally, he planned to perform it for the troops during USO shows. However, he never planned to release the song commercially. Then, after playing the song for Pentagon leaders, the Marine Corps commandant approached him. He told the singer, “You have to release it. You can serve your country in other ways besides suiting up for combat,” Keith recalled.

With lines like We’ll put a boot in your ass, it’s the American way, the song became controversial. In fact, it was one of the things that sparked Keith’s legendary beef with the Chicks. At the same time, it was one of his most successful singles. It topped the country singles chart. It also landed at No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it his biggest hit on the all-genre chart.

