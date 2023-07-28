How to Watch Bebe Rexha’s First-Ever Virtual Concert Tonight

Gamers and Bebe Rexha fans unite! The singer/songwriter behind hits like “Meant to Be” with Florida Georgia Line and “Me, Myself, & I” with G-Eazy, is entering the Metaverse. Rexha teamed up with game developer Gamefam for a 1970s-themed one-of-a-kind concert adventure.

“As a huge fan of the metaverse, I couldn’t be more thrilled to share my first Roblox concert with some of my biggest fans and all of the new ones I’ll meet along the way in the wonderful Harmony Hills,” said Bebe Rexha in a statement. “I hope everyone’s ready for a fun and energetic journey as we travel back in time together.”

To celebrate the release of her new album, Bebe, Rexha will be performing her first-ever virtual concert on Roblox, an online game platform that, according to their website, allows users to create their own immersive experiences.

According to a release about the event, Rexha will immerse herself in the Metaverse concert that will feature “a stunning performance by Bebe Rexha dressed in iconic fashion from the 1970s in which she will lead players on a fun musical fantasy adventure and will include all-new custom set locations like “Bebe Rexha’s Roller Disco Oasis,” a backroads drive-in theater showing a 1970s action movie starring Bebe Rexha, and an Evel-Knievel-inspired motorcycle stunt show in Las Vegas.

Exclusive, timed virtual merchandise will be available before and during the event only. Items available will include a Disco ball helmet, roller skates, Bebe Rexha shoulder plushie, Bebe Rexha necklace, a retro snap camera, a blue crystal denim jumpsuit, a cassette player, sunglasses, blonde hair, Bebe Rexha car, and a signed record.

WHEN:

The event will take place Friday, July 28 at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT and will re-air every hour on the hour throughout the weekend.

WHERE / HOW TO WATCH:

The virtual concert will premiere in Harmony Hills, Warner Music Group’s music-themed world on Roblox. Fans can watch the concert for free on Roblox via most platforms and devices, including consoles, PCs, mobile, and tablets. Fans can create a Roblox account via official platform. For those who haven’t downloaded Roblox, you can download it here.