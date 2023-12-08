Watch: Wynonna Judd and Kelly Clarkson Bring the Holiday Spirit with “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” During ‘Christmas at the Opry’

Wynonna Judd and Kelly Clarkson are both powerhouse vocalists. They’re the kind of singers that can belt to the rafters without breaking a sweat. Tonight (December 7), they performed together for the first time during Christmas at the Opry. Watch the gift that is Judd and Clarkson singing “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” below.

Videos by American Songwriter

Judd and Clarkson kicked things off with their rocking rendition of the Christmas classic. This was the first time these two powerful singers had collaborated. However, they performed like a well-oiled machine and set the bar for the evening.

[RELATED: 5 Essential Wynonna Judd Collaborations]

“Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” is nearly a century old. The first recorded version of the song came from Harry Reser and his band in 1934. Since then, countless artists of varying genres have covered it. The list of artists to release a rendition of the holiday standard includes The Jackson 5, Bruce Springsteen, Mariah Carey, the Partridge Family, Bing Crosby, and many more.

[RELATED: Watch: Kelly Clarkson Sings “Love, You Didn’t Do Right by Me” from ‘White Christmas’ During Kellyoke Segment]

Christmas at the Opry Was Like Going Home for Wynonna Judd

In a behind-the-scenes look at Christmas at the Opry, Judd revealed that recording the special was akin to going home for the holidays. She was even able to bring her granddaughter along to let her see the Opry House.

“This gave me an opportunity to take my baby to work, let her walk the halls—the hallowed halls—of the Opry House. … And to just celebrate. I think we need more of that,” she said.

“The thing that I love about the Opry House,” Judd began, “I walked into the halls in 1984 and the first woman to hug me was Loretta Lynn.” Then, she added, “I feel safe and like the Opry is my home. I’ve been walking in and out of those doors for forty years. It’s where I grew up. So, it literally is like going back home.”

Judd went on to say that Christmas at the Opry was like a “family reunion” for her. She has known many of the performers in the lineup for decades. Others, she has been hoping to meet and work with for some time. She revealed that the special was “the first time [she] got to meet and work with Kelly Clarkson.” About that, she added, “About freakin’ time.”

Featured Image: YouTube