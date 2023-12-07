How to Watch ‘Christmas at the Opry Special’ Tonight, Hosted by Country legend Wynonna Judd

It’s Christmas time at the Grand Ole Opry. Fortunately, you’ll have plenty of chances to watch the Christmas at the Opry Special hosted by Wynonna Judd.

The special, which is set to feature numerous guests including Kelly Clarkson, Brenda Lee, and Trace Adkins, will air on both TV as well as streaming. You catch the Christmas at the Opry Special on NBC on December 7 at 8 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. CT.

If you miss the initial showing then it will re-air on December 20 at 9/8 CT. Alternatively, you can watch it at any time on Peacock, starting on December 8.

In an interview with Parade, Judd opened up about hosting the show. She said, “I love Christmas and I’ve never hosted a TV special before like that, so I was very eager to see what that was like. I wanted to be at the Opry because that’s where I grew up.”

Meanwhile, in a press release, an NBC exec discussed getting Judd to host the show. “Wynonna is one of the most recognized and lauded performers in country music,” said NBCU Entertainment Senior Vice President of Live Events Cassandra Tryon. “Not only is she incredibly talented, her selflessness and passion for putting the needs of others in the spotlight is unmatched.”

As part of the show, Judd will be performing a new rendition of “Beautiful Star of Bethlehem.” The song had originally been recorded with Judd’s mother. Judd said, “I’m experiencing a lot of memories. It’s like a big scrapbook right now for me. I’m on a tour that’s going back to my very first two solo records and I’m just in this place of remembering. It’s like everyone else in life that has the family over and they get down the scrapbooks and they talk about the memories, and they look at the photos and they just remember when and that’s what I’m doing with ‘Beautiful Star.'”

Besides Judd’s performance, viewers can expect a rendition of the classic “Rockin'” by Brenda Lee among other performances as well. Judd said, “She is so sassy. You would expect that from her, right? So, you go in and you’re standing next to her and I’m talking to her about life, and she’s the most delightful little piece of energy. She’s the kind of personality when she comes into a room, she literally—and I mean literally—lights up a room.”

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)