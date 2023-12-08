LIVE: ‘Christmas at the Opry’ — Performances, Reactions, and Viral Moments from the Holiday Special

NBC’s holiday special Christmas at the Opry premieres tonight, December 7, at 8:00 pm EST / 7:00 pm CST. The two-hour musical event will be hosted by country music icon Wynonna Judd and feature an array of star-studded performances from Kelly Clarkson, Brenda Lee, Chrizzy Metz, and more.

Keep up with all the festive holiday action from Thursday’s special in real-time here.

Wynonna Judd's Powerful "Mary Did You Know"

As we come back from the break, Kelly Clarkson briefly takes over hosting duties to introduce Wynonna Judd.

Judd stood in the middle of the hallowed Circle under a soft light as she performed “Mary Did You Know.” The power and range of her voice were nothing short of miraculous as she sang about the birth, life, and death of Jesus.

Wynonna receives a well-deserved standing ovation.

BRELAND and Mickey Guyton and Trace Adkins Keep the Party Going

After the break, Mickey Guyton and BRELAND took the stage to deliver the gift of great voices singing a classic song. Their bouncy rendition of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” perfectly showcased the rising stars’ pipes.

Trace Adkins takes the stage next to slow things down a bit. His silky baritone is the perfect fit for “The Christmas Song.” He nails the warm nostalgia of the Nat King Cole classic. The golden lights and crying steel guitar really bring the performance together.

Lauren Alaina Takes the Stage

The Christmas at the Opry crew is wasting no time tonight. Almost immediately after Judd and Clarkson wowed the crowd with “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town,” Lauren Alaina took the stage in a stunning green festive dress. She performed a rocking rendition of “Jingle Bell Rock” and took us into the commercial break.

Christmas at the Opry Starts Strong

Christmas at the Opry begins with a special holiday message from Wynonna Judd. She welcomed everyone to “Grab your comfiest spot, snuggle up with those you love, and get ready for a good old fashioned singalong, Opry style.”

Then, Judd immediately delivered on her promise. Wynonna and Kelly Clarkson kicked things off with “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town.”

https://twitter.com/RiasMusicescape/status/1732931905425670609

Who is Hosting 'Christmas at the Opry'?

The Christmas at the Opry Special will be hosted by none other than country music icon, Wynonna Judd, who is known for smash hits such as “My Strongest Weakness” and "Rock Bottom." To see a full list of the top 10 Wynonna Judd songs of all time, click here.

How to Watch 'Christmas at the Opry'

It's almost Christmas time at the Grand Ole Opry. The Holiday special, hosted by Wynonna Judd, is set to feature numerous guest performers including Kelly Clarkson, Brenda Lee, and Trace Adkins. You can watch the Christmas at the Opry Special on NBC on December 7 at 8 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. CT. See more about streaming options here.