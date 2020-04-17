Knoxville, TN, April 16, 2020 — Waves Audio, the world’s leading developer of professional audio signal processing technologies and leading maker of audio plugins for mixing, music production, mastering, sound design, broadcast, post-production and live sound, is offering an extended 90-day demo for the Abbey Road Studio 3 and Nx Virtual Mix Room over Headphones plugins.

With most of us currently working at home and without access to a proper studio or accurate acoustics, we are forced to rely on a less-than-ideal environment. Lacking a suitable monitoring environment in order to produce and mix properly, we often turn to working with headphones. As a result, we do not know what our sessions and mixes will sound like on other monitors and playback systems. By offering extended 90-day demos on Abbey Road Studio 3 and Nx Virtual Mix Room over Headphones plugins, Waves is providing a test-drive for two products that can resolve these issues.

The Abbey Road Studio 3 plugin is a great solution for producing and mixing on headphones, wherever you are. It models the three-dimensional acoustics of Abbey Road Studios’ flagship Studio 3 control room—to bring you a carefully treated spatial acoustic environment over your headphones. You can better predict how your headphone productions will translate to speaker systems of all types and hear true-to-life spatial depth on your headphones, with the same detail and panoramic sound image you would hear sitting in the sweet spot of Studio 3. With Abbey Road Studio 3’s diverse set of near-field, mid-field and far-field virtual monitors, you get a professional reference environment on headphones, increasing your confidence that your sessions will translate to sound systems everywhere. The Abbey Road Studio 3 also delivers full 7.1 and 5.1 surround sound, modeled after the studio’s original surround setup. This unique plugin, used with any set of headphones, gives you the same stellar audio qualities that make Studio 3 the world’s best studio control room. Now, you can produce and mix as if you were inside the Abbey Road Studio 3 control room – and hear your music the way the world’s greatest musicians and producers heard theirs.

The Waves Nx Virtual Mix Room over Headphones plugin recreates the acoustics of a high-end studio inside your headphones, so you can make great mixing decisions anytime, anywhere. Powered by Waves’ groundbreaking Nx technology, Nx Virtual Mix Room is a virtual monitoring plugin that delivers, on headphones, the same three-dimensional depth and panoramic stereo image you would be hearing from speakers in an acoustically treated room, letting you mix and monitor with greater confidence, giving you a better representation of how your headphone mixes will translate to speakers. Insert the plugin on your master buss, and hear all the elements of your mix accurately laid out in space, just as you would in the sweet spot of a great-sounding professional mix room. With the Nx Virtual Mix Room plugin you can also mix for 7.1, 5.1 or 5.0 surround on your regular stereo headphones. Nx also includes the Nx Ambisonics component, which lets you monitor Ambisonics B-format audio for 360° and VR projects.

