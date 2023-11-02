We Asked AI to Write a Duet in the Styles of Willie and Lukas Nelson

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. That’s at least true for 34-year-old songwriter and performer Lukas Nelson, the son of iconic country artist Willie Nelson. Lukas, who fronts the group Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, has written, recorded, and performed with Willie.

But we can’t get enough, truth be told. And while the two have appeared together on songs like “All Things Must Pass” and “Keep It On The Sunnyside” from Willie’s 2021 album, The Willie Nelson Family, we want more.

So, we turned to artificial intelligence for this family affair and asked for a new and unique song in the styles of Lukas and Willie.

“My Shining Star.”

(Verse 1 – Willie)

Well, I’ve been down this long and dusty road,

With my guitar and my songs, I’ve watched it all unfold.

Through the highs and the lows, the miles we’ve traveled far,

But I’ve always had you by my side, my shining star.

(Verse 2 – Lukas)

Dad, you taught me to play these strings so true,

The notes and the words, the melodies we’d pursue.

You’ve shown me the way, through thick and through thin,

With your whiskey-soaked voice, and that old six-string grin.

(Chorus)

(Both)

We’re a pair of outlaw hearts, out on the open range,

Singing songs of love and life, through joy and change.

Through the whiskey river, and the tears we’ve cried,

We’ll keep on singing, side by side.

(Verse 3 – Willie)

Well, I’ve seen my share of trouble, I’ve seen some glory too,

But with you, my boy, there’s nothing I can’t do.

You’ve got my blood in your veins, and my songs in your soul,

We’ll keep this country music alive and whole.

(Verse 4 – Lukas)

Dad, your bandana and your braids, they’ve become a part of me,

The stories that you’ve told, and the places we’ve seen.

We’ll keep on rockin’, keep the family tradition strong,

With our voices together, singing our own song.

(Chorus)

(Both)

We’re a pair of outlaw hearts, out on the open range,

Singing songs of love and life, through joy and change.

Through the whiskey river, and the tears we’ve cried,

We’ll keep on singing, side by side.

(Bridge – Willie)

Time keeps rollin’ on, like a restless wind,

But the music in our souls will never rescind.

We’ll pass it on down, to the ones we hold dear,

This country bloodline, for all the world to hear.

(Verse 5 – Lukas)

So, here’s to the memories, the songs that we’ve sung,

The bond between a father and his outlaw son.

With your hand on my shoulder, and the moon up high,

We’ll keep on singing, ‘neath the Texas sky.

(Chorus)

(Both)

We’re a pair of outlaw hearts, out on the open range,

Singing songs of love and life, through joy and change.

Through the whiskey river, and the tears we’ve cried,

We’ll keep on singing, side by side.

(Outro – Willie)

Yeah, we’ll keep on singing, side by side,

Me and my outlaw son, with our hearts open wide.

Final Thoughts

What a treat it must be as a parent to see your child flourish. And what a guiding light it must be to have a successful parent who is willing to share their knowledge and talent with you. That’s why we wanted to create this new number, to see firsthand the collaborative energy between the two and to imagine what else might be next for the outlaw country kin. Maybe they’ll even take this one up as their own.

Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images