In 1999, when rapper Eminem (born Marshall Mathers) released his debut single with super-producer Dr. Dre, the world of pop culture changed. It was the perfect song—”My Name Is”—because it introduced Eminem, a white rapper no one had heard of, and introduced his partnership with Dre, who had previously worked closely with Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, and Tupac.

But what if the song was used in a more educational way? Meaning, what if the Grammy Award-winning song’s style and angle of introduction were used to familiarize listeners with historical figures like scientist Albert Einstein? What if perhaps the greatest lyricist’s powers were combined with the brain power of the man who made E=mc² famous?

Well, that’s exactly what we sought to find out. So, we recruited our ol’ friends at ChatGPT to see what the bot there might offer as an idea. Without further ado, check out “My Name Is” written for Albert Einstein.

“A Scientific Mission”

(Verse 1)

Excuse me, folks, I’d like to introduce myself

The name is Einstein, got brains stacked on the shelf

I’m here to drop some knowledge, revolutionize the mind

The theories I concocted will leave you all behind

(Chorus)

So, ladies and gentlemen, give it a listen

I’m Einstein, the genius, on a scientific mission

I’ll bend your perception, shatter your reality

With my intellect, I’ll bring about a new mentality

(Verse 2)

I got a wild mop of hair and a charming grin

My thoughts are complex, they’ll make your head spin

E=mc², the equation of the century

Energy and matter intertwined in harmony

(Chorus)

So, ladies and gentlemen, give it a listen

I’m Einstein, the genius, on a scientific mission

I’ll bend your perception, shatter your reality

With my intellect, I’ll bring about a new mentality

(Verse 3)

I’m the father of relativity, a scientific pioneer

I’ll make you question time and space, have no fear

The world is my laboratory, the universe my playground

Unraveling the secrets, I won’t let any mystery stay bound

(Chorus)

So, ladies and gentlemen, give it a listen

I’m Einstein, the genius, on a scientific mission

I’ll bend your perception, shatter your reality

With my intellect, I’ll bring about a new mentality

(Bridge)

I pondered the cosmos, searched for answers so grand

From light’s speed to black holes, I left no stone unscanned

I’m the man with the theory, the mind so profound

Einstein’s the name, intellect unbound

(Verse 4)

I may be a scientist, but I’m not one to conform

I’ll challenge the norms, disrupt the uniform

Through imagination and curiosity, I’ve come so far

Unlocking the secrets of the universe, reaching for the stars

(Chorus)

So, ladies and gentlemen, give it a listen

I’m Einstein, the genius, on a scientific mission

I’ll bend your perception, shatter your reality

With my intellect, I’ll bring about a new mentality

(Outro)

Albert Einstein, the name that won’t fade away

My legacy, my ideas, forever here to stay

So open your mind, let knowledge take control

Einstein’s in the house, expanding the human soul

Final Thoughts

The rap has a very Hamilton feel. Using the techniques of early hip-hop songs to deliver memorable and possibly slightly surface information. Either way, it’s effective.

Perhaps the best stanza in the rap is,

I’m the father of relativity, a scientific pioneer

I’ll make you question time and space, have no fear

The world is my laboratory, the universe my playground

Unraveling the secrets, I won’t let any mystery stay bound

Also, the chorus is epic,

So, ladies and gentlemen, give it a listen

I’m Einstein, the genius, on a scientific mission

I’ll bend your perception, shatter your reality

With my intellect, I’ll bring about a new mentality

And don’t we feel like we know him better?