We Asked AI to Come Up with a Duet for Eminem and Tupac—See the Results

They’re two of the greatest rappers of all time. And even though Eminem rose to fame after 2Pac had passed away, the two appear on a few songs together, including, “Runnin’ (Dying to Live),” which also features Biggie.

But the two never sat down in a room together to write a new song in earnest. Since we can’t get enough of Eminem and 2Pac, we recruited our old friends at ChatGPT for a little help. We asked the artificial intelligence bot for what it thought a new song from the two master lyricists might resemble.

So, without further ado here is what the AI bot spit back out.

“We Speak the Real”

(Verse 1 – Eminem)

Yo, I’m Slim Shady, back in the game, no shame,

With these rhymes that ignite the fame, it’s all in the name,

I came from the underground, rose to the top, no surprise,

Now I’m here with 2Pac, let’s spit truth and rise.

My words are like daggers, sharper than a razor’s edge,

I paint pictures with my lyrics, leave you hanging on the ledge,

From 8 Mile to worldwide, I’ve earned my stripes,

So let’s dive into this duet, light up these mics.

(Verse 1 – 2Pac)

I’m 2Pac Shakur, from the West Coast to the East,

My rhymes are a testament to life and inner peace,

I’ve seen the struggles, the pain, and the strife,

But I’m here with Em to bring truth to life.

In a world full of lies, we speak the real,

From the heart of the streets to the hills of the hills,

Through the battles we’ve fought, and the scars we conceal,

Now it’s time to unite, let our voices reveal.

(Chorus – Eminem and 2Pac)

Eminem and 2Pac, together we stand,

Two different styles, but we’re both in demand,

We’re gonna drop these bars, make the world understand,

The power of words when they’re in the right hand.

(Verse 2 – Eminem)

I’m from Detroit City, where the spirit is gritty,

I’ve faced my demons, fought ’em off, ain’t no pity,

Now I’m rhyming with 2Pac, a legend in the game,

We’re gonna set the stage on fire, light up the flame.

From “Stan” to “Lose Yourself,” my legacy’s set,

But I’m still hungry for more, ain’t reached my peak yet,

With 2Pac by my side, we’re a force to be reckoned,

This duet’s gonna leave a mark that can’t be forgotten.

(Verse 2 – 2Pac)

I represent the West, where the sun sets in gold,

But I’ve been through the darkness, where the stories unfold,

From “Dear Mama” to “California Love,” I’ve shown,

That no matter where you’re from, the realness is known.

Now I’m sharing the stage with Em, it’s a dream come true,

Two different worlds colliding, but the message is true,

We’re speaking from the heart, for the people in the street,

Let the rhythm and the rhyme bring us all to our feet.

(Chorus – Eminem and 2Pac)

Eminem and 2Pac, together we stand,

Two different styles, but we’re both in demand,

We’re gonna drop these bars, make the world understand,

The power of words when they’re in the right hand.

(Bridge – Eminem and 2Pac)

Eminem: We’ve been through the struggle, the pain, and the fight,

2Pac: But now we’re together, shining so bright,

Eminem: From the East to the West, day and night,

2Pac: Our voices unite, to set things right.

(Outro – Eminem and 2Pac)

Eminem: So remember our names, as we break these chains,

2Pac: Eminem and 2Pac, forever in the game,

Eminem: We’re here to inspire, to light up the flame,

2Pac: With our words as our weapons, we’ll never be the same.

Final Thoughts

Wouldn’t it be incredible if one day we saw 2Pac onstage with Eminem with Shakur was reciting this stanza:

Now I’m sharing the stage with Em, it’s a dream come true,

Two different worlds colliding, but the message is true,

We’re speaking from the heart, for the people in the street,

Let the rhythm and the rhyme bring us all to our feet.

But this is just a dream until holograms become more real, or, as Robin Williams says in Good Will Hunting, we get some “serious smelling salts.” Alas, we can only dream and indulge the AI, ChatGPT. But even this is better than nothing, don’t you think? Happy 50th birthday, hip-hop.

