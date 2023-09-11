We Asked AI to Write a Spooky Alice Cooper and Billie Eilish Duet

Though Alice Cooper and Billie Eilish are of different genres and generations, there’s a strain of darkness that connects them artistically. Cooper is widely known as the king of shock rock, having emerged in the 1970s with hits like “School’s Out” and “I’m Eighteen,” coupled with his elaborate stage shows that continue to draw crowds to this day.

Meanwhile, Eilish is a pop superstar who captured people’s attention with her smash hit “Bad Guy” and eerie videos with images ranging from live tarantulas to looking like a deranged monster under the bed. We wondered what a duet between these two would look like and asked ChatGPT to work its magic.

The results call on spooky imagery, with references to nightmares, twisted shows and a very on-the-nose lyric about shock ‘n’ roll. The word “darkness” appears multiple times, along with other ominous words like “dark power,” “sinister,” “haunting” and “creatures of the night.” Check out the full results below.

Verse 1 – Alice Cooper:

In the shadowed night, where the nightmares dwell, Billie Eilish, my friend, you know it so well, With your haunting whispers and your dark, cool grace, Let’s take the stage together, in this eerie place.

Verse 2 – Billie Eilish:

Alice, my partner in this twisted show, With your macabre tales, and your shock ‘n’ roll, In the world of darkness, where our hearts collide, Let’s weave our voices, on this ominous ride.

Chorus – Both:

Oh, we’re dancing through the nightmare, in the midnight hour, With our voices as weapons, we’ll wield dark power, From the depths of the crypt to the edge of the abyss, Together, we’ll create a haunting, sinister bliss.

Verse 3 – Alice Cooper:

In the carnival of souls, where freaks and monsters play, Billie Eilish, your style, it leads the way, With your wicked dreams, and your eerie sight, Let’s join forces, and rule the night.

Verse 4 – Billie Eilish:

Alice, in this twisted tale, we’ll find our place, With your shock-rock thunder, and my ghostly grace, In this haunted ballad, where the shadows gleam, Let’s share the stage, and chase the darkest dream.

Chorus – Both:

Oh, we’re dancing through the nightmare, in the midnight hour, With our voices as weapons, we’ll wield dark power, From the depths of the crypt to the edge of the abyss, Together, we’ll create a haunting, sinister bliss.

Bridge – Both:

No need to fear the monsters, or the creatures of the night, In our duet of darkness, we’ll shine with eerie light, With a touch of the macabre, and a hint of the bizarre, Alice and Billie, together, we’ll be the rock ‘n’ roll stars.

Outro – Both:

As the final chord resounds, and the night begins to fade, In this duet of darkness, our legacy is made, Alice and Billie, in the shadows, we’ll persist, In this haunting melody, forever, we exist.

