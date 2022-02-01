“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from ‘Encanto’ is Disney’s First No. 1 Hit in Nearly 30 Years

The Lin-Manuel Miranda penned song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” from the new Disney film Encanto, has become the first Disney movie song to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart since the Aladdin hit “A Whole New World” achieved the mark in 1993.

But the good news doesn’t stop there.

The Encanto soundtrack, itself, is doing well, too. That album remains at the top of the Billboard 200 chart for the third time in the past four weeks.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is also the first solo-written song to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 since the Ed Sheeran-written track, “Perfect.” And it’s the first time a song from Miranda has hit the peak position.

The song also overtook Adele’s “Easy on Me” after holding the No. 1 spot for 10 weeks. That song slipped one spot to No. 2.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” achieved its mark with little radio play. Instead, it got 34.9 million U.S. streams, but only 1.5 million radio airplay audience impressions, Variety points out. That’s about 1/62nd the number of Adele.

Miranda has been sharing screenshot images of drafts of the Encanto songs on Twitter recently, writing, “The part where the town comes in always make me cry–I’m a sucker for community coming together. This was the longer first draft. – -LMM #Encanto”

The part where the town comes in always make me cry–I'm a sucker for community coming together. This was the longer first draft. – -LMM #Encanto pic.twitter.com/H5U5PnlPxZ — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 30, 2022

The recent good news marks one of many headlines for Miranda of late, who has earned a great deal of praise for his two award-winning musicals—In The Heights and Hamilton. In 2021, Miranda also released the new film, tick, tick… BOOM!, which has earned both critical and fan praise.

The movie, which is also Miranda’s first foray into feature film directing, is based on a screenplay by writer Steven Levenson. That screenplay was based on the musical of the same name by Jonathan Larson about the famed Broadway production Rent, which Larson created over the course of a decade.

Watch the trailer below:

Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Disney