Burger Boogaloo Moves To Halloween Weekend With Same Lineup

Given the unprecedented circumstances facing our city, state, and country, Burger Boogaloo is officially moving to Halloween weekend: Saturday, October 31st & Sunday, November 1st in Oakland’s Mosswood Park. The festival’s lineup will remain the same and even include additional artists: Shannon Shaw, Hammered Satin, and The Rubinoos. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates.



The safety of our attendees, performing artists, and staff is of the utmost priority. That sentiment extends beyond the Boogaloo’s festival grounds, which is why we want to stress the importance of staying home, refraining from unnecessary socializing, and maintaining thorough cleanliness during these trying times.



Outside of Halloween being the most fitting holiday for Burger Boogaloo to fall on, we chose these new dates because they were the best option for accommodating our performing artists, many of whom have had to cancel or reschedule upcoming tours. For the same reasons, we ask that you continue to support the artists you cherish and the members of your community who have been hit hardest by current events whenever possible. This includes abiding by social distancing practices that can help keep others healthy in the present while ensuring that a safer future comes sooner than later.



We look forward to the day that live music returns and to a Burger Boogaloo Halloween celebration that will be unlike any other. Until then, keep safe and keep listening.



Any additional ticketing questions or concerns can be sent to burgerboogaloo@gmail.com.



BURGER BOOGALOO 2020 LINEUP



HOSTED BY JOHN WATERS



BIKINI KILL (1st Bay Area show in 25 years)

CIRCLE JERKS (1st Bay Area show in 10 years)

PLASTIC BERTRAND (1st Bay Area show ever)

CARBONAS (1st Bay Area show in 10 years)

BLEACHED

SHANNON SHAW

ALICE BAG (of the Bags)

FLIPPER

THE FEVERS

PANSY DIVISION

THE YOUNGER LOVERS

PANTY RAID

MIDNITE SNAXXX

HAMMERED SATIN

THE RUBINOOS



TICKET PRICES

Day 1 – $99

Day 2 – $69

Weekend Pass – $129

VIP day 1 – $149

VIP day 2 – $109

VIP weekend Pass – $199