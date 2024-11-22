Smithfield Talk the Song That Saved Their Career, Pilgrimage Festival, and New Music (American Songwriter Song Contest Exclusive)

For the 2023 American Songwriter Contest finalists, Smithfield, it all started three generations ago with their families in the town of Waxahachie, Texas. Since Jennifer and Tre made their migration from Texas to Tennessee they have been doing nothing but making moves, climbing the ranks, and hustling to the bitter end in Nashville’s cutthroat country scene.

However, no story as inspiring as Tre and Jennifer’s can be told without giving applause for their long and hard-fought beginning. Which, partially starts with their American Songwriter Contest submission song, “We’ll Figure It Out.” A timeless anthem relevant to anyone at any point in time, the song not only helped the duo stick to their dreams but also aided their fans in a time when everyone needed a little something extra to get them through the day.

They Figured it Out Through “We’ll Figure It Out”

It was during the pandemic that Jennifer and Tre wrote their joyously optimistic tune about the power of hope and determination and to them, “That song has been absolutely everything for us,” says Tre. “The day we wrote [We’ll figure it out], we wanted to quit music,” added Jennifer.

Success or not, the pair knew they needed to share their feelings and message with the rather grim world at the time, and needless to say it’s paid off immensely. “That song saved us, it saved our career really,” Jennifer vulnerably shared.

Well, luckily, Smithfield was able to help themselves by helping others, as the responses consisted of personal anecdotes about trials, tribulations, and even first wedding dances. “We figured it out through a song called, “We’ll figure it out,” Tre cleverly stated. As of today, the song has 746 thousand views on YouTube and over 13 million streams on Spotify. Though, for Smithfield, the beginning isn’t even the best part.

Recent Set at Pilgrimage Festival

This fall, Smithfield had the opportunity to play at American Songwriter’s Dickel Activation at Pilgrimage Festival in a small and intimate setting primed to prove their unfiltered and entirely candid acoustic skills. Which, they did exactly that. When recollecting the experience, Tre said, “You could tell it was full of true music appreciators” and Jennifer added, “To me, it was a standout moment to have people really listen at a festival.”

Thanks to the audience’s attentive listening, the two acknowledged how much of a test and learning experience it truly was. “There’s no gimmicks” and “It makes you a better artist and a better performer,” said Jennifer.

‘Country With Heart’ & “Merry Married Christmas”

Following their record deal sadly folding in 2014, Smithfield never got the chance to release their debut album. 10-years-later, that is no longer the case, as earlier this year the duo released their first album “Country With Heart.”

“Every heart has a story, and we try to tell several of those stories on this record” and “Everything from the peaks of falling in love, the valleys of a heartbreak, being thankful for what you have, and everything in between,” said Tre. Given the time it took Jennifer and Tre, he also shared, “We’ve poured our own hearts and souls into making it, and hope it touches and inspires our fans when they listen to it.”

In a merrier sense, Smithfield plans to release their newest song, “Merry Married Christmas,” on November 15. “‘Merry Married Christmas’ is an anthem for all those couples tying the knot this season, or celebrating their first Christmas as a married couple” and “It’s a true reflection of where we both are in our lives, and something we know a lot of newlyweds will be able to relate to,” Tre stated.

Between their two most recent works and their heartfelt history, Smithfield can bat with both hands. They can take you to low places, they can take you to high places, and they can take you everywhere in between. Expect their genuine kindness and selflessness to bleed into all of their music and spread through the country music scene with a gentle touch urging you to listen closely.

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach