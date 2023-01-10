Third Man Unveils 20th Anniversary Edition of White Stripes’ ‘Elephant’

This year, the White Stripes are set to get a 20th-anniversary edition of their impactful album, Elephant, from frontman Jack White’s record label, Third Man Records.

The forthcoming release, titled Elephant XX, is part of the label’s Vault subscription program. Fans of the band have until the end of the month (January 31) to sign up for the program via Third Man’s website.

The upcoming Vault Package #55 will include a new mono remix of the original album on red and white vinyl, along with a red glitter 7″ single featuring two mixes of the demo for the song, “Hypnotize,” and the original, first-take version of the song, “You’ve Got Her In Your Pocket.”

Fans will also get a DVD with previously unreleased footage from the time around the album’s release and a 28-page booklet that includes many rare photos. The DVD also features footage of Jack and drummer Meg White recording “It’s True That We Love One Another” with Holly Golightly, along with two live performances at Tokyo’s Shibuya Ax in 2003, which includes a cover of the Stooges’ “I Wanna Be Your Dog,” an interview in Japanese and a behind the scenes look at the filming of the video for “The Hardest Button to Button.”

White and engineer Bill Skibbe recently discovered many “little surprises and treasures” from the original master tapes, including four bars at the conclusion of the legendary hit, “Seven Nation Army,” a lyric that was edited out of “Girl, You Have No Faith in Medicine” and background chatter.

“The idea here isn’t to try and completely reimagine the Elephant album,” reads the Third Man website. “We know how near and dear it is to all of the White Stripes fans out there. The goal is to harken back to other similar experiments (like our first-ever Vault package, Icky Thump mono) while shedding light on the nuance and craft contained both in the performance and the mix of this album.”

Jack White, who released two solo albums in 2022, is set to get back on the road this week. The singer will perform at Los Angeles’ Belasco Theater on Friday (Jan. 13) and the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO concert on Saturday (Jan. 14).

Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Redferns