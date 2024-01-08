Who Are the Halftime Show and National Anthem Performers for the College Football National Championship?

It’s time for the best collegiate football teams in the country to duke it out in the National Championship. It’s the mainline event for the CFP and will decide who will have bragging rights for the year. With such a focus on the event, you’re probably wondering if the championship snagged any major singers to perform the halftime show.

Videos by American Songwriter

If you’re expecting a singer like Bruno Mars, Beyoncé, or another A-list singer, then you may be disappointed to learn that the College Football Championship won’t be having a singer perform its halftime show.

Instead, the event will lean on the time-honored tradition of school bands to fill the spot. Both the Michigan Marching Band and Washington Husky Marching Band will be hitting the green. It will be an opportunity for each band to take a national stage to show off their talents.

While Michigan and Washington’s football teams are competing for the title, things can get just as heated in the band world. Both bands will bring their A-game to the proceedings. While the National Championship has been compared to a smaller-scale Super Bowl, attracting celebrity and even political attention, it’s worth noting that nothing quite compares to the Super Bowl.

Who is Singing the National Anthem for the National Championship?

There will be star power when it comes to the national anthem. Fantasia will sing “The Star Spangled Banner” this year. The singer is known for her work in The Color Purple among other things. The Theatre Under the Stars will also perform “America the Beautiful.”

For the hearing impaired, William Stokes will perform both “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “America the Beautiful” in American Sign Language.

For those attending the National Championship, you can partake in some pre-game festivities at the Allstate Championship Tailgate. Walker Hayes and Ali Walker will be taking the stage in the lead-up to the National Championship.

The lack of a halftime show performer may be disappointing to some. However, it sticks with the trend of years past. Most championships have declined to have a halftime performer with a few exceptions. Kendrick Lamar performed in 2018. Last year, Jonas Brothers, Pitbull, and Gayle held concerts for the event.