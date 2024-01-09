Fantasia Barrino’s Dazzling National Anthem Rendition at CFP National Championship Has Twitter Abuzz

Fantasia Barrino, better known by her stage name Fantasia, has made a name for herself as a powerful vocalist and performer over the last two decades. She introduced herself to the world in the third season of American Idol. After becoming the season three winner, she went on to release several critically acclaimed albums. She has since won several awards including a Grammy for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance in 2011.

Tonight, Fantasia brought her unmatched vocal power to NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. She opened the college football national championship game between Michigan and Washington with a goosebump-inducing rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner.”

Fans React to Fantasia’s National Anthem Performance

College football fans tuned in from across the country for the gridiron competition. Additionally, fans of Fantasia tuned in to see her get the game started in style. Members of both camps took to social media to share their thoughts about her performance.

One fan tweeted that “Fantasia took us to CHURCH!” One Michigan wrote “Fantasia just sang her face off! now let’s goo get a natty.”

Here’s what the rest of X users are saying about Fantasia’s powerful performance.

Fantasia just sung the best national anthem i ever heard in my life — ¥€$ (@WhoIsYasin) January 9, 2024

Yeah Fantasia ate that — V 💋 (@vict0riasecret2) January 9, 2024

Thanksgiving continues because Fantasia keeps EATING! I love this new season for her AND us!!



Now let’s go Washington! #CFBPlayoff — D. K. Clinton (@clinton_darius) January 9, 2024

Featured Image by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

