Washington Huskies Marching Band Rocks Out to Metallica During CFP National Championship Halftime Show

The Washington Huskies and the Michigan Wolverines are going head-to-head in the CFP National Championship. Yet, Washington’s marching band is doing its best to steal the show with a stellar halftime performance. According to director Dr. Brad McDavid, the entire 253-member band was able to attend this game, and they’re ready to show off their musical and athletic prowess.

Washington also played in the Sugar Bowl on January 1, winning that game against Texas, but the entire marching band was not able to attend. As a result, the band wasn’t at full power, but now, according to McDavid, they can perform “on a much larger scale,” per a report from King5.

Washington Huskies Band Performs Selection of Metallica Hits at Halftime

Both bands participated in pregame performances. The Huskies performed a selection of historical fight songs for their team, including “Victory for Washington II,” “Mush Huskies,” “Bow Down to Washington II,” and the first iteration of “Victory for Washington.” In between, they also did a rendition of “Tequila,” a must for any marching band.

During halftime is where the big show happened, though. The Huskies played a selection of Metallica songs for their show, performing “Enter Sandman,” “Lux Aeterna,” and “Master of Puppets.” This was surely a treat for Washington fans and students to see the show at full power.

The Washington Band’s tribute to Metallica at the halftime of the National Championship game might be one of the best marching band shows ever. — Kirk Walton (@RecruitingGuy) January 9, 2024

Washington's Husky Marching Band starts its halftime show with a Metallica performance. The last band to do that was Iowa in the Big Ten Championship. — Connor Earegood (@ConnorEaregood) January 9, 2024

And it's showing the half time band performances! Washington with a Metallica tribute, this is awesome — Josh Margolis (@JoshMNBCMT) January 9, 2024

The Wolverines marching band has more than 400 members and is one of the most historic marching bands in college football history. They played their fight song, “The Victors” for their team, as well as taking the field for their halftime performance.

Bringing out the marching bands for a college football championship in this day and age is an homage to the long history marching bands have in connection with football. The band is crucial to keeping morale up during a game, and showcasing them during halftime is a tradition at colleges and high schools all over the country. Two historic marching bands will be in the same place at the same time, and that’s a reason to watch the game even if you don’t like football.

