Jonas Brothers, Pitbull, Gayle Among 2023 College Football Playoff Concerts

The 2023 college football playoff national championship is shaping up to have a pretty impressive playlist with the Jonas Brothers, Pitbull and Gayle announced for the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! series. The series of shows will take place around the championship game held at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on Jan. 9 and airing on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Jo Bros will kick off the weekend (Jan. 7) alongside singer/songwriter Em Beihold. Pitbull will take over the next night with Gayle. The free shows will take place at L.A.’s Banc of California Stadium. Fans can pre-register for tickets from Dec. 2 at 1 p.m. ET. Tickets to the shows will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

AT&T has also announced an interactive livestream experience via AT&T’s 5G Concert Lens. The experience will bring the show around the world with multiple cameras simultaneously capturing all the action. Fans will be able to choose their own vantage point for the show on the ESPN app.

The 2021 playoff shows in Indianapolis featured Twenty One Pilots, Doja Cat, Ava Max, AJR, Pink Sweat$, and Huckleberry Funk. Past performers included Meghan Trainor, H.E.R., Nas, and Trombone Shorty in 2020 and One Republic, Ellie Goulding, Logic, Leon Bridges, Alessia Cara, and The Regrettes in 2019.

The Jonas Brothers recently wrapped up a three-night stint in Las Vegas at the Dolby Live at Park MGM. The three-piece wrote on Twitter, “VEGAS! We’re coming back to play 3 more shows this November. We had such an incredible time playing shows at the Dolby Live at Park MGM in June, so we decided to add a few more before 2022 ends. Just like last time, we will be playing a different set list every single night.”

Gayle’s appearance at the playoff concerts joins her previously announced dates with Taylor Swift for her coveted Eras Tour. The “abcdefu” singer will open for Swift for the majority of 2023.

Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for iHeartRadio