Toby Keith Shares Video on the Day of His Death of an Unforgettable Final Performance

Country fans are in mourning over the death of Toby Keith. Whether he knew his time was come or not, Keith’s final social media post puts a period on a long and illustrious career.

Posted on the day of his death, the Instagram video features Keith at what appears to be one of his last concert performances in Las Vegas last December. As the drums roll, Keith raises his guitar to a crowd of screaming fans. Keith is illuminated in the glow of the spotlight

He captioned the post, “And that’s a wrap on the weekend, y’all. Back to it.”

Fans couldn’t help but take the opportunity to mourn the singer. One person commented, “Couldn’t imagine being in that crowd and waking up the next day realizing you just saw him for the last time…devastating.”

Another wrote, “The people watching this had no idea how lucky they were to be there….”

Finally, another commented, “RIP, what a sad thing to wake up to. Prayers lifted to his family. Toby was a true patriot, you will be missed but your music will continue.”

Toby Keith Wanted to Perform Again

The “Should Have Been a Cowboy” singer passed away at 62 following a battle with stomach cancer. The country singer was surrounded by his family, according to a social media post. Las Vegas marked Keith’s return to the stage after several years stepping away to fight stomach cancer.

Keith realized at the time that he missed performing and decided to put on the Las Vegas shows as a way of taking back his career from his sickness.

“I was going to sit around here and do nothing like I have been. Or get up and go outside and don’t let the old man in,” Keith explained via People. “It’ll be my first two shows. They’re kind of rehab shows — get the band back in sync, get me rolling again. First time in my whole life I’ve been off over two years. I’ve never been off a year in my life. Through COVID and cancer, the old devil’s been after me a little bit. I’ve got him by the horns right now, so instead of just sitting around and waiting, we’re gonna get the band back together.”

Unfortunately for country music fans, they ended up being Keith’s last. However, it’s hard to argue that Keith didn’t appreciate the feeling of performing again. The singer has taken his final bow.

[Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BMI]