How to Watch the 2023 BET Awards and Who is Performing

The BET Awards is set to return on Sunday, June 25. The show has a star-studded list of nominees and performers, including Beyoncé, Drake, Jack Harlow, Nicki Minaj, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Coco Jones, Fat Joe, Glorilla, Kid N Play, Ja Rule, Lil Uzi Vert, Soulja Boy, Tyga, MC Lyte, Chief Keef, and more.

While the show typically sticks to bolstering musicians, actors, sports figures, and philanthropists will also be featured throughout the night.

Find out how you can tune into the award show, below.

How to Watch the BET Awards

The BET Awards will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, June 25. The show will be broadcast from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The BET Awards will be available on the network’s cable channel and the BET website, but those who prefer to stream their content can find a simultaneous broadcast on Hulu, Youtube TV, and more.

What to Expect?

Drake is primed to be the big winner of the night with seven nominations. GloRilla and Lizzo follow closely behind the rapper with six and five nominations, respectively.

Coco Jones, Fat Joe, GloRilla, Kid N Play, Ja Rule, Lil Uzi Vert, Soulja Boy, Tyga, MC Lyte, Chief Keef, and E-40 are all slated to perform their latest hits.

No host has been announced for the ceremony as of yet. Actress Taraji P. Henson acted as host for the last two years. This year’s BET Awards will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop.

“For five decades, hip-hop has not only influenced American culture, but has become a global phenomenon and one of the most influential musical genres of our lifetime,” Connie Orlando, BET’s EVP of specials, music programming, and music strategy, said in a statement.

“From music to fashion, art, and entertainment, we are honored to have always provided a platform for hip-hop to thrive,” Orlando continued. “We look forward to paying tribute to the pioneers and innovators as we amplify the new generation of hip-hop artists like only BET can.”

PERFORMERS ANNOUNCED:



69 Boyz, Big Daddy Kane, Chief Keef, DJ Unk, E-40, Fast Life Yungstaz & Easton (F.L.Y.), Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Kid ‘N Play, MC Lyte, Percy “Master P” Miller, Remy Ma, Soulja Boy, The Sugarhill Gang, Trick Daddy, Trina, Tyga, Uncle Luke, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, Yo-Yo and more.

Ice Spice, Latto, Lil Uzi Vert, Coco Jones, GloRilla, and Doechii are also scheduled to perform.

Music Categories Nominees include:



Album of the Year

ANYWAYS, LIFE’S GREAT GLORILLA

BREEZY CHRIS BROWN

GOD DID DJ KHALED

HER LOSS DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE

MR. MORALE & THE BIG STEPPERS KENDRICK LAMAR

RENAISSANCE BEYONCÉ

SOS SZA

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

ARI LENNOX

BEYONCÉ

COCO JONES

H.E.R.

LIZZO

SZA

TEMS

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

BLXST

BRENT FAIYAZ

BURNA BOY

CHRIS BROWN

DRAKE

THE WEEKND

USHER

Best Group

CITY GIRLS

DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE

DVSN

FLO

MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN

QUAVO & TAKEOFF

WANMOR

Best Collaboration

“BIG ENERGY (REMIX)” LATTO & MARIAH CAREY FEAT. DJ KHALED

“BOY’S A LIAR PT. 2” PINKPANTHERESS & ICE SPICE

“CALL ME EVERY DAY” CHRIS BROWN FEAT. WIZKID

“CAN’T STOP WON’T STOP” KING COMBS FEAT. KODAK BLACK

“CREEPIN'” METRO BOOMIN, THE WEEKND & 21 SAVAGE

“F.N.F. (LET’S GO)” HITKIDD & GLORILLA

“TOMORROW 2” GLORILLA & CARDI B

“WAIT FOR U” FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

CARDI B

COI LERAY

GLORILLA

ICE SPICE

LATTO

MEGAN THEE STALLION

NICKI MINAJ

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 SAVAGE

DRAKE

FUTURE

J. COLE

JACK HARLOW

KENDRICK LAMAR

LIL BABY

Video of the Year

WE (WARM EMBRACE) CHRIS BROWN

2 MILLION UP PEEZY, JEEZY & REAL BOSTON RICHEY FEAT. ROB49

ABOUT DAMN TIME LIZZO

BAD HABIT STEVE LACY

FIRST CLASS JACK HARLOW

KILL BILL SZA

TOMORROW 2 GLORILLA & CARDI B

Video Director of the Year

A$AP ROCKY FOR AWGE

BENNY BOOM

BURNA BOY

COLE BENNETT

DAVE FREE & KENDRICK LAMAR

DIRECTOR X

TEYANA “SPIKE TEY” TAYLOR

Best New Artist

AMBRÉ

COCO JONES

DOECHII

FLO

GLORILLA

ICE SPICE

LOLA BROOKE

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“BLESS ME” MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN

“FINISHED (LIVE)” TAMELA MANN

“I’VE GOT JOY” CECE WINANS

“KINGDOM” MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN FEAT. NAOMI RAINE & CHANDLER MOORE

“NEW” TYE TRIBBETT

“ONE MOMENT FROM GLORY” YOLANDA ADAMS

“THE BETTER BENEDICTION (PT.2)” PJ MORTON FEAT. LISA KNOWLES-SMITH, LE’ANDRIA JOHNSON, KEKE WYATT, KIERRA SHEARD & TASHA COBBS LEONARD

Viewer’s Choice Award

“BREAK MY SOUL” BEYONCÉ

“JIMMY COOKS” DRAKE FEAT 21 SAVAGE

“KILL BILL” SZA

“FIRST CLASS” JACK HARLOW

“SUPER FREAKY GIRL” NICKI MINAJ

“ABOUT DAMN TIME” LIZZO

“LAST LAST” BURNA BOY

“WAIT FOR U” FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS

Best International Act

AYA NAKAMURA (FRANCE)

AYRA STARR (NIGERIA)

BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)

CENTRAL CEE (UK)

ELLA MAI (UK)

KO (SOUTH AFRICA)

L7NNON (BRAZIL)

STORMZY (UK)

TIAKOLA (FRANCE)

UNCLE WAFFLES (SOUTH AFRICA)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

ASAKE (NIGERIA)

CAMIDOH (GHANA)

FLO (UK)

LIBIANCA (CAMEROON)

MAUREEN (FRANCE)

MC RYAN SP (BRAZIL)

PABI COOPER (SOUTH AFRICA)

RAYE (UK)

WERENOI (FRANCE)

BET Her

“ABOUT DAMN TIME” LIZZO

“BOY’S A LIAR PT. 2” PINKPANTHERESS, ICE SPICE

“BREAK MY SOUL” BEYONCÉ

“HER” MEGAN THEE STALLION

“LIFT ME UP” BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER – MUSIC FROM AND INSPIRED BY – RIHANNA & LUDWIG GÖRANSSON

“PLAYERS” COI LERAY

“SPECIAL” LIZZO

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood