How to Watch the 2023 BET Awards and Who is Performing

The BET Awards is set to return on Sunday, June 25. The show has a star-studded list of nominees and performers, including Beyoncé, Drake, Jack Harlow, Nicki Minaj, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Coco Jones, Fat Joe, Glorilla, Kid N Play, Ja Rule, Lil Uzi Vert, Soulja Boy, Tyga, MC Lyte, Chief Keef, and more.
While the show typically sticks to bolstering musicians, actors, sports figures, and philanthropists will also be featured throughout the night.
Find out how you can tune into the award show, below.
How to Watch the BET Awards
The BET Awards will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, June 25. The show will be broadcast from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
The BET Awards will be available on the network’s cable channel and the BET website, but those who prefer to stream their content can find a simultaneous broadcast on Hulu, Youtube TV, and more.
What to Expect?
Drake is primed to be the big winner of the night with seven nominations. GloRilla and Lizzo follow closely behind the rapper with six and five nominations, respectively.
Coco Jones, Fat Joe, GloRilla, Kid N Play, Ja Rule, Lil Uzi Vert, Soulja Boy, Tyga, MC Lyte, Chief Keef, and E-40 are all slated to perform their latest hits.
No host has been announced for the ceremony as of yet. Actress Taraji P. Henson acted as host for the last two years. This year’s BET Awards will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop.
“For five decades, hip-hop has not only influenced American culture, but has become a global phenomenon and one of the most influential musical genres of our lifetime,” Connie Orlando, BET’s EVP of specials, music programming, and music strategy, said in a statement.
“From music to fashion, art, and entertainment, we are honored to have always provided a platform for hip-hop to thrive,” Orlando continued. “We look forward to paying tribute to the pioneers and innovators as we amplify the new generation of hip-hop artists like only BET can.”
PERFORMERS ANNOUNCED:
69 Boyz, Big Daddy Kane, Chief Keef, DJ Unk, E-40, Fast Life Yungstaz & Easton (F.L.Y.), Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Kid ‘N Play, MC Lyte, Percy “Master P” Miller, Remy Ma, Soulja Boy, The Sugarhill Gang, Trick Daddy, Trina, Tyga, Uncle Luke, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, Yo-Yo and more.
Ice Spice, Latto, Lil Uzi Vert, Coco Jones, GloRilla, and Doechii are also scheduled to perform.
Music Categories Nominees include:
Album of the Year
ANYWAYS, LIFE’S GREAT GLORILLA
BREEZY CHRIS BROWN
GOD DID DJ KHALED
HER LOSS DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE
MR. MORALE & THE BIG STEPPERS KENDRICK LAMAR
RENAISSANCE BEYONCÉ
SOS SZA
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
ARI LENNOX
BEYONCÉ
COCO JONES
H.E.R.
LIZZO
SZA
TEMS
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
BLXST
BRENT FAIYAZ
BURNA BOY
CHRIS BROWN
DRAKE
THE WEEKND
USHER
Best Group
CITY GIRLS
DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE
DVSN
FLO
MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN
QUAVO & TAKEOFF
WANMOR
Best Collaboration
“BIG ENERGY (REMIX)” LATTO & MARIAH CAREY FEAT. DJ KHALED
“BOY’S A LIAR PT. 2” PINKPANTHERESS & ICE SPICE
“CALL ME EVERY DAY” CHRIS BROWN FEAT. WIZKID
“CAN’T STOP WON’T STOP” KING COMBS FEAT. KODAK BLACK
“CREEPIN'” METRO BOOMIN, THE WEEKND & 21 SAVAGE
“F.N.F. (LET’S GO)” HITKIDD & GLORILLA
“TOMORROW 2” GLORILLA & CARDI B
“WAIT FOR U” FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
CARDI B
COI LERAY
GLORILLA
ICE SPICE
LATTO
MEGAN THEE STALLION
NICKI MINAJ
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
21 SAVAGE
DRAKE
FUTURE
J. COLE
JACK HARLOW
KENDRICK LAMAR
LIL BABY
Video of the Year
WE (WARM EMBRACE) CHRIS BROWN
2 MILLION UP PEEZY, JEEZY & REAL BOSTON RICHEY FEAT. ROB49
ABOUT DAMN TIME LIZZO
BAD HABIT STEVE LACY
FIRST CLASS JACK HARLOW
KILL BILL SZA
TOMORROW 2 GLORILLA & CARDI B
Video Director of the Year
A$AP ROCKY FOR AWGE
BENNY BOOM
BURNA BOY
COLE BENNETT
DAVE FREE & KENDRICK LAMAR
DIRECTOR X
TEYANA “SPIKE TEY” TAYLOR
Best New Artist
AMBRÉ
COCO JONES
DOECHII
FLO
GLORILLA
ICE SPICE
LOLA BROOKE
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
“BLESS ME” MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN
“FINISHED (LIVE)” TAMELA MANN
“I’VE GOT JOY” CECE WINANS
“KINGDOM” MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN FEAT. NAOMI RAINE & CHANDLER MOORE
“NEW” TYE TRIBBETT
“ONE MOMENT FROM GLORY” YOLANDA ADAMS
“THE BETTER BENEDICTION (PT.2)” PJ MORTON FEAT. LISA KNOWLES-SMITH, LE’ANDRIA JOHNSON, KEKE WYATT, KIERRA SHEARD & TASHA COBBS LEONARD
Viewer’s Choice Award
“BREAK MY SOUL” BEYONCÉ
“JIMMY COOKS” DRAKE FEAT 21 SAVAGE
“KILL BILL” SZA
“FIRST CLASS” JACK HARLOW
“SUPER FREAKY GIRL” NICKI MINAJ
“ABOUT DAMN TIME” LIZZO
“LAST LAST” BURNA BOY
“WAIT FOR U” FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS
Best International Act
AYA NAKAMURA (FRANCE)
AYRA STARR (NIGERIA)
BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)
CENTRAL CEE (UK)
ELLA MAI (UK)
KO (SOUTH AFRICA)
L7NNON (BRAZIL)
STORMZY (UK)
TIAKOLA (FRANCE)
UNCLE WAFFLES (SOUTH AFRICA)
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
ASAKE (NIGERIA)
CAMIDOH (GHANA)
FLO (UK)
LIBIANCA (CAMEROON)
MAUREEN (FRANCE)
MC RYAN SP (BRAZIL)
PABI COOPER (SOUTH AFRICA)
RAYE (UK)
WERENOI (FRANCE)
BET Her
“ABOUT DAMN TIME” LIZZO
“BOY’S A LIAR PT. 2” PINKPANTHERESS, ICE SPICE
“BREAK MY SOUL” BEYONCÉ
“HER” MEGAN THEE STALLION
“LIFT ME UP” BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER – MUSIC FROM AND INSPIRED BY – RIHANNA & LUDWIG GÖRANSSON
“PLAYERS” COI LERAY
“SPECIAL” LIZZO
Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood