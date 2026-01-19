Who Is Performing the Halftime Show at the Miami vs. Indiana CFP National Championship Tonight?

With both the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes battling through the college football playoffs, the teams find themselves on the verge of making history. The last time the Hurricanes competed for a national championship was back in 2001 under Larry Coker. For the Hoosiers, this marked their first appearance at the national championship. With Curit Cignetti at the helm, he hoped to end the season not only undefeated but national champions. As the game is set to kick off in a few hours, here are all the details about the halftime show and who will be performing.

During the 2025 national champion game, Ohio State dominated the field against Notre Dame. But when it came to halftime, fans in attendance received a special treat when Travis Scott appeared. For most college football games, the halftime includes a performance from the university’s bands. But given the global stardom of Scott, he entertained millions with his hit song “4×4.”

Having a deep respect for tradition, the halftime show will not include a main performer. Instead, as the teams make their way to the locker rooms, the marching bands will take the field to perform their signature fight songs. Although not as flashy as a Super Bowl-style spectacle, the performance will stay true to the college football experience.

National Championship Calls On ‘American Idol’ Winner For National Anthem

While there will be no special halftime performer, the game will kick off with a cover of the national anthem. And stepping up to the spotlight will be none other than the season 23 winner of American Idol, Jamal Roberts.

Coming off his historic win on American Idol, Roberts continues to launch his career. Only becoming the newest American Idol in May, the singer remained focused on releasing his upcoming debut album. But for now, he relished in the opportunity to kick off the 2026 CFP National Championship game.

Don’t miss the 2026 CFP National Championship game, airing tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, ESPN Deportes, and ACC Network. Fans can also cheer on their favorite team by watching the game on the ESPN App.

