Who Stays & Who Goes: The Top 14 on ‘American Idol’ Cut Down to 11

It’s getting less and less crowded on the American Idol stage, and on the Sunday night episode (April 24), the judges narrowed down the top 14 contestants to the top 11.

So who made the cut? And who got sent home? Allow us to set the stage.

Before the top 11 were picked, Gabby Barrett made a guest appearance on the show as the episode’s superstar mentor. Barrett is not only a successful country singer, but she was the third-place finisher of American Idol Season 16. Clearly, she knows what she’s talking about.

But in the end, Jay Copeland, Huntergirl, Christian Guardino, Leah Marlene, Fritz Hager, Tristen Gressett, Lady K, Mike Parker, Emyrson Flora, Noah Thompson, and Nicolina were the contestants that made the cut. Allegra Miles, Ava Maybee, and Dan Marshall ended up being the three contestants sent home.

Some of the standout moments from the evening included Tristen Gressett’s powerful performance of Adam Lambert’s “Whataya What from Me.” Lambert was the runner-up on American Idol Season 8 and left a surprise message for current contestant Gressett. “I want you to break a leg, sing from the heart, and know that you are a star,” Lambert told Gressett in the broadcasted video. “Enjoy yourself.” Lambert’s message moved Gressett to tears.

Fritz Hager gave a confident rendition of “Let it Go” by James Bay, and judge Katy Perry was notably impressed. “I can’t play favorites, but you can see it in my eyes, Fritz,” she said. Then, addressing the voting American Idol fans, Perry said: “Your faves are not safe, and it’s only a small window. Please, we cannot protect him. Protect him!”

And to round out the night, Nicolina performed an “angelic” cover of “Hallelujah.”

