Why Ace Frehley Insists on Performing Live Without Backing Tracks or “Any of That Nonsense”

Over the years, many artists have come under fire for using backing tracks during their performances. Given the stress that comes with touring the world, some singers decided to use backing tracks to help preserve their voices. But for others, like Ace Frehley, there is nothing more important than performing live and giving fans a real show. Having helped form the iconic band KISS, Frehley knows what it takes to put on a spectacular set. And with his career spanning several decades, the musician revealed the pleasure he still gets when walking on stage.

Looking back on his career with The Archive Of B-Sox, Frehley recalled when he first started playing the guitar. “I’ve been playing guitar 60 [years]. I started when I was 13. I’m 73. Professionally I’ve been playing for around 60.” And in those six decades, he not only performed alongside KISS and created the persona The Spaceman, but he also released solo albums like 10,000 Volts.

With Frehley naming his recent album 10,000 Volts, the musician brought that same energy to the stage. He explained how it felt to take the stage with a sea of screaming fans. “I really enjoy performing. I get so much pleasure out of making people happy, and when I perform and I get a good audience response, it makes my day.”

Ace Frehley Set To Release New Album In 2025

It wasn’t just about Frehley as he added, “For an hour and a half, I give my fans a treat to see me perform live without any backing tracks or any of that nonsense that other people I’ve worked in the past have used. And I just get out there and kick ass.”

Besides Frehley soaking in the atmosphere of a live concert, he also praised his band for helping create that energy. “I’ve got a great band — I’ve got Scot Coogan on drums, Jeremy Asbrock on lead guitar vocals and Ryan Cook on bass. And the four of us just kick ass. We do new stuff, Frehley’s Comet stuff and we do KISS stuff. It’s a well-rounded show, and I think the fans will be pleasantly surprised.”

Looking ahead to the future, Frehley is expected to release a new album titled Origins Vol. 3 in 2025.

