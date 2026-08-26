Why Dollywood Will Still Open the Day After Dolly Parton’s Death

Dollywood is abiding by its namesake’s wishes. In the wake of Dolly Parton’s death, her Tennessee amusement park announced that it plans to open as scheduled in her memory.

“Dolly’s heartfelt wish was that Dollywood always remain a place of joy, hope and togetherness—a space where families and friends could honor her memory, not with silence, but with laughter, music and shared dreams,” the company wrote on Instagram. “Dolly’s enduring legacy extends beyond her music and generosity to her remarkable work ethic—an inspiration to people everywhere.”

Videos by American Songwriter

“In her spirit, Dollywood will be open Wednesday as Dolly wanted, always reminding everyone with her signature sparkle—’the show must go on,’” the statement continued. “Together, we honor her by carrying forward her message of love, perseverance, and hope.”

The post concluded by encouraging mourners to make a donation to Parton’s Imagination Library in her honor.

In the same post, Dollywood Parks & Resorts President Eugene Naughton spoke out about Parton’s death. The country music icon died on Aug. 25 after a brief battle with cancer, her rep confirmed to People. She was 80.

“The greatest privilege of my life has been helping Dolly bring her dreams to life at Dollywood,” he said. “Dolly’s heart was as vast as the mountains she cherished, and her compassion knew no bounds. She inspired generations to dream boldly and love deeply.”

“While we grieve her loss, we are honored and committed to carry her light forward,” Naughton added. “Her legacy will continue to shine in every melody sung, every smile shared and every dream kindled within these gates.”

Dollywood President Speaks Out on Dollywood’s First Day Sans Dolly Parton

Later, in a separate post, the executive assured fans that Dollywood would remain a place of light and joy following Parton’s death.

“This is a really heavy day for all of us here at Dollywood Parks and Resorts. We’ve been dealing with the news of our Dreamer-in-Chief passing, and I want to speak directly to you to make sure you realize that she’s alive and well here,” Naughton said. “I know a lot of people are concerned that things are going to change with Al Dolly being present here and I want to assure you that it’s not.”

“Just know that we’re all going to keep her alive here. It’s hard, right? We’re all humans. I ask everyone to just remember that and to honor how she would treat others,” he continued. “Show kindness. Don’t be afraid to love big. Don’t be afraid to dream big. Don’t be afraid to care more about others, because that’s exactly what we’re going to do, because that’s exactly what she’d want us to do. The show must go on.”

Photo by Ron Davis/Getty Images