Why Johnny Cash Believed It Was Crucial To Be Around Other Songwriters: “Maybe It’s More Like a Challenge Than an Inspiration”

When mastering a craft, it benefits an individual to hang around like-minded people trying to achieve the same goals. It seems rather obvious, doesn’t it? To be with people in the same field to grow, learn, collaborate, and even compete. So many artists have attested to this notion, and one of them was one of the greatest songwriters of all time, Johnny Cash, who believed it was crucial to hang around other songwriters in order to become a better one.

Aside from the evident benefits of this idea, what is also evident and quite well known is Johnny Cash’s colorful relationships with fellow songwriters. In addition to being great friends with Bob Dylan, Cash also once hosted a songwriting party of sorts with Shel Silverstein, Joni Mitchell, Graham Nash, Kris Kristofferson, and his pal, Dylan. During that session, the hit songs that were played and later came to fruition include “Lay Lady Lay”, “Me And Bobby McGee”, “Both Sides Now”, and “Boy Named Sue”.

This songwriting circle was not a one-off thing for Cash, as he seemingly did this regularly. Other than for the company, Cash also did this for personal creative benefit.

Johnny Cash’s Views on the Importance of a Good Creative Company

Regarding the importance of surrounding oneself with the appropriate company, Cash once said, “What I get from him is the same thing I get from all great songwriters: inspiration,” via Cash on Cash: Interviews and Encounters With Johnny Cash.

“It’s like, I’ll hear something they’ve written and think, ‘Why couldn’t I write that—that’s the way I think, too.’ Maybe it’s more like a challenge than an inspiration, because after I’ve sat around with guys like Dylan or Kris Kristofferson and they’ve gone, I’ll think, ‘Yeah, that’s a good song he wrote, but maybe I can do better.’ And at that point I’ll start writing,” he continued.

Concerning how Bob Dylan fulfilled this role for Cash, he added, “We’re in different worlds — he’s a few years younger than I am and from Minnesota, and to him, Johnny Cash was always somebody from the South who sang those country songs. I think he has a great respect for my work, and I certainly have a great respect for his, but it’s not like we can’t wait to get together to sit down and write a song.”

Word to the wise, if you are a creative looking to master your craft, surround yourself with people who are trying to do the same. Don’t take it from us, take it from Johnny Cash, and just about anybody else who is worth a sweat in this business.

Photo by Bettman/Getty Images