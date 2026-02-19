Phish Has Announced a Summer Tour for 2026

Jam legends Phish have announced a 2026 summer outing.
Videos by American Songwriter
The run will consist of 21 dates, including five nights at Madison Square Garden and two nights at Fenway Park. Phish Summer Tour ’26 kicks off July 7 in Madison, Wisconsin, at Kohl Center. Most stops include multiple dates in each city. Noblesville, Indiana; Savannah, Georgia; Raleigh, North Carolina; Columbia, Maryland; Syracuse, New York; and Commerce City, Colorado are also on the route.
Of course, Phish already had a residency on the books at Las Vegas’s Sphere, which will see the band jamming up a fresh set every night over the course of nine dates. The Sphere residency begins April 16 and concludes May 2.
See the full Phish 2026 Summer tour routing and list of Sphere dates below.
Phish 2026 Summer Tour: How to Get Tickets
A fan ticket request period is now open through Monday, February 23rd via Phish’s website. An Artist presale will begin February 26 at 10:00 a.m. local time. General onsale, meanwhile, will begin Friday, February 27th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
Tickets to Phish’s 2026 Las Vegas Sphere residency are on sale now. Find your tickets at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. (StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.)
Phish 2026 Tour Dates
04/16 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
04/17 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
04/18 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
04/23 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
04/24 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
04/25 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
04/30 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
05/01 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
05/02 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
07/07 — Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
07/08 — Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
07/10 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
07/11 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
07/12 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
07/14 — Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
07/15 — Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
07/17 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
07/18 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
07/19 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
07/21 — Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
07/22 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/24 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/25 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/27 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/29 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/31 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
08/01 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
09/04 — Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
09/05 — Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
09/06 — Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
Photo by Keith Griner/Getty Images for ABA
When you purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Leave a Reply
Only members can comment. Become a member. Already a member? Log in.