Phish Has Announced a Summer Tour for 2026

Jam legends Phish have announced a 2026 summer outing.

The run will consist of 21 dates, including five nights at Madison Square Garden and two nights at Fenway Park. Phish Summer Tour ’26 kicks off July 7 in Madison, Wisconsin, at Kohl Center. Most stops include multiple dates in each city. Noblesville, Indiana; Savannah, Georgia; Raleigh, North Carolina; Columbia, Maryland; Syracuse, New York; and Commerce City, Colorado are also on the route.

Of course, Phish already had a residency on the books at Las Vegas’s Sphere, which will see the band jamming up a fresh set every night over the course of nine dates. The Sphere residency begins April 16 and concludes May 2.

See the full Phish 2026 Summer tour routing and list of Sphere dates below.

Phish 2026 Summer Tour: How to Get Tickets

A fan ticket request period is now open through Monday, February 23rd via Phish’s website. An Artist presale will begin February 26 at 10:00 a.m. local time. General onsale, meanwhile, will begin Friday, February 27th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Tickets to Phish’s 2026 Las Vegas Sphere residency are on sale now. Find your tickets at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. (StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.)

04/16 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

04/17 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

04/18 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

04/23 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

04/24 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

04/25 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

04/30 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

05/01 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

05/02 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

07/07 — Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

07/08 — Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

07/10 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

07/11 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

07/12 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

07/14 — Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

07/15 — Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

07/17 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

07/18 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

07/19 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

07/21 — Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

07/22 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/24 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/25 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/27 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/29 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/31 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

08/01 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

09/04 — Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

09/05 — Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

09/06 — Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

