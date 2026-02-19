Foo Fighters Are Back With Huge New Track and Album News

In 2022, the Foo Fighters mourned the passing of their longtime drummer, Taylor Hawkins, who passed away at 50 years old. Honoring the legacy he helped shape, the group released the album But Here We Are in 2023. But since that moment, new music has been somewhat scarce for fans. Thankfully, the wait for new music from the Foo Fighters is nearly over, as the band not only announced the title for their upcoming album but decided to share the title track of Your Favorite Toy.

Over the last few months, Dave Grohl dropped hints about what the band was working on. Getting fans excited for the new year, it seems that Your Favorite Toy will hit shelves and streaming platforms on April 24. While the new track is just a taste of the album, Grohl promised, “‘Your Favorite Toy’ really was the key that unlocked the tone and energetic direction of the new album.”

Discussing the creative process, Grohl admitted the group didn’t discover the new sound until a year of working on the album. “We stumbled upon it after experimenting with different sounds and dynamics for over a year, and the day it took shape I knew that we had to follow its lead. It was the fuse to the powder keg of songs we wound up recording for this record. It feels new.”

Fans Label It A “Good Day” When Foo Fighters Release New Music

Releasing the song “Your Favorite Time” just ahead of the weekend, it already gained thousands of views. Expected to climb into the millions by Sunday, fans could barely contain their excitement, writing, “I’m so hyped for this album.” Another person added, “It’s a good day when the foos drop a new banger.”

As for the rest of the album, the tracklist included:

“Caught In The Echo” “Of All People” “Window” “Your Favorite Toy” “If You Only Knew” “Spit Shine” “Unconditional” “Child Actor” “Amen, Caveman” “Asking For A Friend”

Still having to wait two months before the album drops, fans seem more than willing to ride the momentum of the new single. And if Grohl is right, the Foo Fighters may be gearing up for their loudest new era yet.

(Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)