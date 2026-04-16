Why Kenny Rogers Said His Relationship With Dolly Parton Was “Not What It Sounds Like”

In 1983, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers released “Islands In The Stream”, a song that would go on to become an enduring hit for both of them. Since its release, the duo not only left fans wanting more, but also left them with countless questions about the nature of their relationship. Although some have long speculated on something romantic between them, both musical icons insist that’s not the case. In an interview with AXS TV, Rogers set the record straight when it came to his relationship with Parton.

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The late singer described their dynamic as “something special, but not what it sounds like,” to Dan Rather.

Even though Parton and Rogers certainly had a “flirty” dynamic onstage, apparently, that’s all it really was.

“I met her husband first of all, and I was married to [my fourth wife] Marianne through that whole time,” Rogers shared. “What we did is [Dolly and I] flirted with each other for 30 years, and it was much more electric.”

He continued, saying, “I think once you consummate a relationship like that it loses something, and she and I both believe that theory so we did some massive flirting in front of the nation but there was never anything more than than that.”

It’s hard to believe nothing happened between these two. However, you have to admit, he makes a solid point.

What Made Dolly and Kenny’s Relationship So Special?

In an interview with HuffPost Live, even though nothing romantic ever happened between the two stars, Rogers admitted that he and Parton were, in fact, the perfect duo.

“We are in so many ways because, we’re literally, you know, everybody always thought we were having an affair,” said Rogers. “But we didn’t, we just teased each other, and we flirted with each other for 30 years.”

Rogers shared that he and Dolly had the kind of relationship where they could go years without seeing each other, and their dynamic still wouldn’t change. Perhaps this was the secret to their long lasting friendship.

“She’s the kind of person that if she walked in the door and I hadn’t seen her for five years, I would be just as comfortable as I was the last time I saw her, and that’s hard to find.”

He continued, “I would like to think that everybody finds one person like that in their life that they can really call an old friend.”

For him, that person was Dolly Parton.

Photo by: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images