On This Day in 1983, Alabama Was at No. 1 With a Future Crimson Tide Favorite Inspired by the Beauty of Tennessee

On this day (April 16) in 1983, Alabama was at the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with “Dixieland Delight.” It was their first of three chart-toppers for the year and the eighth in a string of 21 No. 1 singles. Later, the song would become part of a tradition during Crimson Tide football games. Interestingly, the song was inspired by Tennessee.

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Alabama released “Dixieland Delight” as the lead single from their album The Closer You Get in late January 1983. It debuted on the country chart dated February 12 and climbed to the top, where it would stay for a week, over the next two months.

Years later, it would overtake Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama” as a fan favorite during Crimson Tide games at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The song usually plays between the third and fourth quarters of home games. Over the years, fans have developed a profanity-laden call-and-response chant to go along with the song’s chorus. This tradition led to the song being banned for a few years. However, the ban has since been lifted.

While “Dixieland Delight” is part of a long-running tradition for Crimson Tide fans, it doesn’t mention Alabama in the lyrics at all. It does, however, mention Tennessee, the home of one of the school’s biggest rivals. Moreover, songwriter Ronnie Rogers was inspired to write the song while taking in the beauty of the Volunteer State.

The Story Behind the Tennessee-Inspired Alabama Favorite

Ronnie Rogers revealed the inspiration behind “Dixieland Delight” in a 2023 interview. It all started while he was driving down a country road. “I came to a stop sign at a dead-end road, and the thought just came, ‘rolling down the backwoods, Tennessee byway,’ which is what I was doing,” he recalled. “I finished about half of it that day, and the chorus.”

Rogers said he played the song for a friend of his who had some inside information about a country band called Alabama, which was getting ready to cut a new album. He believed “Dixieland Delight” would be perfect for them.

With that in mind, Rogers finished the song. “I went out in the woods, and I didn’t know where I was going. So, I look around, and there was a whitetail buck deer and a red-tailed hawk sitting on a limb, and a chubby old groundhog was all around me,” he explained about what inspired the rest of the song. “I said, ‘God, thank you!’ I wrote it all down, and they liked it.”

Rogers further revealed that he got the inspiration for the song in Leipers Fork, Tennessee, which is just outside Rogers’ hometown of Franklin.

Overall, he said, “It was written for Alabama (the band) as a record, and they cut such a record on it, I think that’s the reason Alabama (the school) adopted the song.”

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