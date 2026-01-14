“Why Me?”: 70s and 80s Country Icon Talks Injury, Recovery, and When She Hopes To Return to the Stage

Life has drastically changed since Crystal Gayle grew up in a cabin in Paintsville, Kentucky. The last of eight children, Gayle started her singing career in church. But as a teenager, that passion turned into a career when she performed at the Grand Ole Opry. She was only 16 at the time. From that moment, she went on to win a Grammy Award, release over two dozen albums, and land on the list of 40 greatest women in country music thanks to CMT. Recently, Gayle, who continues to perform, stepped away from the spotlight. With fans concerned, the country singer offered an update about her ongoing injury.

On January 13, Gayle was scheduled to perform in Belfast. But sadly, that performance never happened after the singer canceled. Apologizing to fans, she explained at the time, “I was truly looking forward to coming to Belfast — singing a few songs, sharing some stories, and spending some time with everyone.” With doctors urging her to rest, the singer added, “I promise I’ll be ‘Ready for the Times to Get Better’ — just not at 30,000 feet next week. Thank you for your understanding, and I hope we can make it up to you soon.”

Crystal Gayle Considers Herself “Very Lucky”

As for the recent update, Gayle revealed she struggled both mentally and physically when dealing with a torn meniscus in her knee. “These things happen and you don’t want it to. I’ve never had anything like this … mentally, you’re going through a ‘why me?’”

Gayle understood that she could travel to the show and simply sit during the performance. But according to the singer, “I can go and sit and sing, but it does put you in a difference place mentally … it is harder to get around, but hopefully in the near future, it won’t be.”

With Gayle always wanting to give fans an unforgettable performance, she decided to focus on her recovery. But she insisted this wasn’t the end. Yet, with the future unknown, she was content with the legacy she created. “I’ve had a great career. I’ve had so many wonderful people behind me, behind the scenes, as well as people coming to the concerts. And I feel very lucky.”

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach)