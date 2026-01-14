‘American Idol’ Standout Delivering Her First TV Performance of Her Debut Single on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Throughout season 23 of American Idol, Gabby Samone gained praise for covering songs like “I Was Here” and “Independence Day.” With the singer getting priceless advice from Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood, she quickly became a frontrunner in the competition. But sadly, her time on the show ended as she was eliminated in the Top 7. Although not winning American Idol, Samone wasn’t about to let the show define her future. Not wasting a single moment, Samone announced her new single “Complicated.”

Videos by American Songwriter

On Friday, January 16, Samone will take the next step in her career when releasing “Complicated” on all major streaming platforms. Ready to offer fans a sample of her talents away from the American Idol stage, the singer will perform her new single while appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Aside from performing on the show, both Samone and Clarkson had a history with American Idol. Although Samone competed during season 23, Clarkson helped launch the show when she became the original American Idol winner. Since that moment, the singer produced an ongoing career that included awards, albums, and a television show.

[RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Finalist Reveals the “Terrifying” Reason He Quit the Show]

Gabby Samone Gets Compared To Another ‘American Idol’ Alum

With Clarkson always willing to highlight rising stars, Samone teased her upcoming single on Instagram and thanked the Grammy winner for helping her promote “Complicated.”

Although the future remains unwritten for Samone, the singer already expanded her stardom with a following surpassing 219,000 fans on Instagram alone. And taking a glance back to her time on American Idol, her cover of Donny Hathaway’s “A Song For You”, solidified her as a growing talent.

Looking at the comments, fans wrote:

“This is the first time in a longggggg time that Idol has had this type of talent.” “Gabby never ceases to amaze me. Controlled voice of strength, soft, and always clear.” “She doesn’t need to win. She is free to be signed with the kind of contract she wants. Jennifer Hudson didn’t win. However, she won a whole lot more outside of that contract. This is my favorite performance she’s done.”

With fans comparing Samone to Jennifer Hudson, many believe her journey is only just beginning, and that her post-American Idol success could ultimately outshine her time on the competition.

(Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)