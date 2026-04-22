Why Sly And The Family Stone’s First No. 1 Hit Summed Up the Group’s Identity So Well

Few hit singles have managed to represent what the act that recorded it was all about as well as “Everyday People” by Sly And The Family Stone. The 1968 hit not only summed up the group’s ethos, but it also sent a powerful message to everyone listening.

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It also managed to be perhaps the most important song in the band’s career. The song proved that Sly and company could make people think as well as move.

A Unicorn of a Band

Sly Stone began to put together the parts for what would become the Family Stone around 1966. Stone, who had enjoyed success by this time as a DJ and record producer, chose musicians for their skill alone.

In the end, the classic Sly And The Family Stone lineup included Sly and siblings Rose and Freddie, as well as Larry Graham, Greg Errico, Cynthia Robinson, and Jerry Martini. The fact that they were multiracial and multigender worked in their favor, because it brought a bunch of different musical styles and perspectives into the mix.

In any case, hit singles tend to make people overlook any preconceived notions or concerns. The Family Stone managed just that in the 1967 blast “Dance To The Music”. But that was followed by the Life album in 1968, one that didn’t produce any hits and threatened to render the band a one-hit wonder. In actuality, Sly and company were just warming up.

“People” Pleasing

“Dance To The Music” showed off the band’s musical ingenuity, but it didn’t make any kind of cultural statement. Sensing that the times required some sort of message, Sly wrote the song “Everyday People”.

The song challenged listeners to toss aside any prejudices they might have by detailing how petty such beliefs were. But because of the gently funky nature of the song and the various vocal and musical hooks, Stone’s lyrics came across as cosmically wise rather than hectoring.

Released in late 1968, “Everyday People” soared to runaway status, reaching the No. 1 spot in early 1969. It also gave folks a taste of the album Stand!, which featured some of the band’s most beloved songs and also served as their first commercially impactful LP.

Behind the Lyrics of “Everyday People”

In terms of message songs, “Everyday People” opens with what might be the most nonconfrontational line ever. “Sometimes I’m right, but I can be wrong,” Stone shrugs. It sets the tone of understanding that he wants to foster. “Makes no difference what group I’m in,” he insists after mentioning various categories into which people are lumped.

Stone’s song uses playground-style chants to illustrate just how silly it can be for people to hate on each other for no good reason. “I am no better and neither are you,” Stone sings. “We are the same whatever we do.”

Two lines in “Everyday People” might as well have been the career motto for Sly Stone: “You love me, you hate me, you know me and then/You can’t figure out the bag I’m in.” Indeed, Sly And The Family Stone’s “bag” might have confounded a few people throughout the years. But eternally sensible songs like “Everyday People” made a better case for unity than most songs of its era.

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