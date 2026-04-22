Morgan Wallen and Drake Spark New Collab Rumors After Texas Ranch Sighting

To promote his upcoming album, Iceman, Drake created an unusual marketing stunt that included a giant Iceman sculpture. Although a massive piece of ice, it took only one day for a fan to chisel their way through the ice and locate what they considered to be a golden ticket. Inside the mysterious package was the release date for Iceman, which is May 15. While fans only have to wait a few weeks, rumors have once again circulated that the new album will feature a collaboration with Morgan Wallen. Just a rumor for now, a new picture made it more of a reality.

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Posting a series of pictures on Instagram, rapper Octavian showcased a bar that came stocked with an array of drinks. He captioned the post with two ice cubes. Obviously a nod to Drake’s newest album, fans were quick to notice he wasn’t alone. Standing beside Octavian was an individual wearing a hat. While not able to clearly see his face, most believed the person to be Wallen.

During the production of Iceman, many believed that Drake spent a great deal of time at his ranch in Texas. With Wallen hitting the road for the continuation of his I’m the Problem tour, the two could have found time to collaborate. And given their past, it wouldn’t be the first time.

[RELATED: Morgan Wallen and Ella Langley Surprise Tuscaloosa Fans With a Heartbreaking Unreleased Duet]

Morgan Wallen’s Heartbreaking Past With Drake

In 2023, Drake released a reissue of his album For All the Dogs. Called the For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition, the album included the song “You Broke My Heart.” The lyrics centered around Drake discussing his ex and the disdain he had for her. At the same time, the singer had some company as Wallen sat at the same table.

With both men recalling the emotional fallout that came after betraying their trust, they get into a car -unaware that just a few feet away, those they hurt are ready to inflict some pain of their own as they blow up the vehicle.

At the time of its release, “You Broke My Heart” peaked at No. 11 on the US Billboard Hot 100. It landed No. 21 on the Global 200. But no matter what the charts said, fans praised its lyrics, and for one person – it was like a dream. “I only went to two concerts this year. Drake and Morgan Wallen. And all of a sudden these two in the same music video. The two goats of this year.”

Given their past and the recent pictures from Drake’s Texas ranch, the possibility of a collaboration no longer feels far-fetched. While nothing has been confirmed, fans are already connecting the dots and waiting to see if Iceman delivers on the speculation.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin MazurGetty Images for SiriusXM)